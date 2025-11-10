Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 88,400 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter and help us while gaining access to exclusive weekly posts, the archive, events, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

“Breaking … the BBC”.

Yesterday, shockingly, Tim Davie, Director-General of the British Broadcasting Corporation resigned amid evidence of blatant bias at the BBC.

It is the most significant crisis in the history of the BBC.

His resignation, alongside the resignation of Deborah Turness, Chief Executive of BBC News, comes against the backdrop of a string of bombshell revelations that have revealed strong left-wing bias in an taxpayer-funded organisation that is supposed to be ideologically impartial.

They include, most damningly, a doctored clip of a speech by President Trump, which was edited in a way to make President Trump look like he was inciting a violent insurrection when, in fact, he was doing no such thing.

Just think about that for a moment. The taxpayer-funded BBC doctoring footage to make it look like the President of the United States of America was saying something he was not.

The BBC Panorama programme, which aired the clip, deliberately misled viewers in a way that would have made the Kremlin or North Korea proud.

Can you imagine, for a moment, how the BBC itself would have responded had it found, say, Fox News or Russia splicing speeches by Keir Starmer?

The same organisation, in other words, that routinely accuses people who simply hold different views of ‘misinformation’ is now imploding because it has been caught spreading … misinformation.

And this is not just about Donald Trump.

Far from it.

As a leaked memo, written by an independent advisor to the BBC’s editorial and standards committee, and published in the Daily Telegraph, makes clear, this bias is also visible on many other issues, where the BBC has similarly thrown impartiality to the wind and imposed a narrow liberal progressive worldview on everybody else.

The BBC minimising Israeli suffering and consistently portraying Israel in a negative light.

The BBC relying on Hamas-dominated agencies for news and information.

The BBC Arabic outfit featuring journalists who are blatantly biased against Israel, and who have openly celebrated terrorists.

The BBC ‘LGBTQ desk’ effectively censoring coverage of the trans debate by declining to cover stories that raise ‘difficult questions’ about the transgender dogma that permeates the organisation.

The BBC ‘fact-checking’ unit, BBC Verify, trying to suggest that car insurance companies are ‘racist’ when there was a glaring lack of evidence for the claim.

The BBC relying on left-wing sources such as the Trades Union Congress to push a story that suggested ethnic minority workers were more at risk of ‘insecure jobs’ when a range of other contributing factors were completely ignored.

The BBC excessively pushing one opinion poll which suggested, wrongly as it happens, that Kamala Harris might defeat Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

And the BBC’s ‘push notifications’ service displaying a glaring lack of balance on immigration, which also happens to be the most important issue in the country.

In September, 2023, for example, of the 219 push notifications the BBC sent out just 4 were about illegal migrants and asylum seekers —and 3 of those focused on the ‘poor conditions’ that allegedly face people who are breaking our laws.

Astonishingly, the BBC push notification system even ignored the fact that the same month saw the highest number of illegal migrants entering Britain on a single day. This, apparently, was not considered newsworthy in BBC Towers.

To be honest, I’m not surprised by the findings. Are you?

The only surprising thing is the extent to which people in the BBC are surprised and how hard they are currently working —even now—to peddle a narrative that chimes with their groupthink and lets them, and their entire organisation, off the hook.

Over the last 24 hours or so, in one unhinged outburst after another, BBC staff and their allies in legacy media—think Nick Robinson, Emily Maitlis, Adam Boulton, Lewis Goodall, among countless others—have flocked to social media to denounce all this as “an attack on the BBC”.

They tell us “it’s a coup”. It’s “the right-wing”. It’s “a political campaign against the BBC”. It’s “Boris Johnson”. It’s “the Telegraph”. It’s Robbie Gibb” —former advisor to Theresa May who now sits on the BBC board.

They say, in short, it’s everybody and anybody except the very people who are imposing this bias on the British people and then calling it “news” or “fact checking”.

What you are witnessing here is an entire generation of Boomer journalists realising that the taxpaying citizens who pay their salaries will no longer allow them to impose their soft left views on the rest of the country —and they really don’t like it.

The same ones, by the way, who often spent years working in the BBC, insisting they were ‘impartial’ and ‘committed to truth’, only to then leave and morph into the highly political activists we suspected they were all along.

Even now, even today, many of them appear oblivious to the blatant bias that runs through much of the BBC’s content, and what’s behind it.

And what is behind it, exactly?

An organisation that is completely dominated by left-leaning graduates, who often come from incredibly privileged backgrounds, have moved sharply to the cultural left over the last decade or so, as part of the so-called ‘Great Awokening’ among the cultural class, and who simply do not come close to representing the country.

Just look at the evidence on how utterly out-of-touch the BBC and its staff really are from the average person …

