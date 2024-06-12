Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 37,000 subscribers across 151 countries. Become a paid supporter to access everything —the full archive, unique posts, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent, contrarian writers making a difference.

I spent the weekend at Ground Zero of Britain’s populist revolt: the seaside town of Clacton, in Essex, where the new leader of Reform, Nigel Farage, is hoping for the eighth time to win election to parliament. If Farage wins then his revolt to reshape or ‘realign’ British politics will go up a gear; but if he fails then it’s all over. This is high stakes politics. What happens in Clacton will not only determine Nigel Farage’s legacy in the history books but will also have a profound influence on the direction of conservatism and the country. So, exclusively for our paid supporters, here’s the latest polling, pictures, and thoughts after spending time on the ground, watching one of the most important battles in the 2024 election. As always, unlike others, this Substack gets out of the office and takes you into the very heart of the political arena.