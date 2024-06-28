Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 38,000 subscribers across 151 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

With just 6 days to go until the 2024 election —and as Americans awake to watch the horror show that was Joe Biden’s disastrous performance in the first presidential debate of 2024— we Brits are preparing for a shock of our own.

Just look at the numbers I report below from some more exclusive polling —they are simply disastrous for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.

And this is not just about the election itself.

This week, we also asked Brits what they want to see happen to the Tories over the longer-term, how they feel about the likely incoming Labour government, and also what they think about Labour’s new woke policies to ‘simplify’ the ‘gender transition’ process. It’s all fascinating and much of it runs against the grain.

So do join us for what looks set to be a historic week in British politics …