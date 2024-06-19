Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 38,000 subscribers across 151 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent, contrarian writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

Sometimes, things happen that completely knock you sideways. And today is one such moment. My firm People Polling, on behalf of its client GB News, surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,228 British adults. We asked them how they plan to vote at the UK general election on July 4.

Here are our numbers:

Labour 35% Reform 24% Conservatives 15% Liberal Democrats 12% Greens 8% SNP 3%

That’s right. Nigel Farage and Reform are on 24%, in second place, and some 9-points clear of Rishi Sunak and the Tories.

Were the above numbers to appear at the general election, in only fifteen days time, then the result would be, well, seismic in more ways than one.

Keir Starmer and the Labour Party would win the election comfortably, with a Labour majority of around 240 seats.

The Tories would crash and burn, falling to only around 45 seats. The Lib Dems would finish with more seats than the Tories, on around 64. Nigel Farage and Reform would not be far behind, on around 50. And the Greens would win two.

What on earth are we to make of this?

Well, for a start, this is not like anything else we’ve seen.

The highest share of the vote for Nigel Farage and Reform in the national polls to date has been 19%, which was reported by YouGov last week.

And the only time Farage and Reform have been ahead of the Tories was in that same poll, which gave them a 1-point lead, compared to our 9-point lead today.

People Polling. Sample size 1,228. June 18.

Furthermore, this evening several MRP polls are likewise pointing to a large Labour majority and putting the Tories on only around 50-108 seats.

One, by YouGov, puts Reform on 15% of the vote and gives Farage & Co. five seats.

The other, by Savanta, puts Reform on 13% of the vote and gives the party zero seats.

Inevitably, there will be questions about our poll because, firstly, it was conducted on behalf of our client, GB News, which has a close relationship with Nigel Farage —though the idea that the people who pay for polls influence the results of those polls is one for the tin foil hat brigade.

And, secondly, to be blunt, this strong vote for Reform is also being reported by somebody who’s talked a great deal about the incoming ‘inflection point’ and the likelihood of Reform performing very strongly at this election (that’s me!)

So, I just want to be open and acknowledge those two things while saying, at the same time, that I have complete confidence in my data analysts.

As pollsters, our primary job is to report the numbers, the client, and make the data transparent and available to all. If that brings me or the client heat that’s OK. So long as I’m being honest and transparent that’s the most important thing of all.

So, what’s going on with the data, exactly?

Well, there’s been no change whatsoever in the way we crunch or analyse the data in this poll compared to how we analysed our previous polls.

Everything is above board. You can look at the tables yourself, here.

Our last poll, on June 12, had Reform on 17%, two points behind the Tories on 19%.

Today, we have them on 24% —a 7-point jump— and the Tories down to 15%.

What’s driving the change?

Well, while single polls should be treated with caution the answer is that a few different factors are colliding.

Firstly, in responses to the survey, there’s been a notable swing toward Nigel Farage and Reform, compared to previous weeks.

We can see this in the raw data.

This makes sense given the upward trend in support for Reform across all polls, with many now recording record highs for Farage and his party.

In the last ten days alone, pollsters Focaldata, YouGov, Deltapoll, Redfield and Wilton, Savanta, JL Partners, Opinium, and Techne have all put Reform on record high shares of the national vote —albeit not as high as 24%.

Across all polls, this week, Reform’s average share of the vote is now up to almost 16%, compared to 11% at the start of the election campaign. So the upward trend in support for Reform, albeit not as dramatic as ours, is reflected elsewhere.

Furthermore, over the last week or so, there’s been sustained media coverage of Reform’s ‘Contract With You’, Nigel Farage’s campaign in Clacton, the party’s much talked about election broadcast, and national leader debates featuring Farage.

At the same time, we’ve also noticed other changes.

To get to our final voting intention figures, those who say they don’t know if they will vote, who prefer not to say, or say they would not vote are removed from the sample, as are people who say, on a 0-10 scale, they are less than 6/10 likely to vote.

This week, we’ve seen a noticeable decline in the proportion of people who say they are unclear about their vote intention, while among those who are planning to vote for the two main parties we find a slight decline in their likelihood to vote.

People who are planning to vote Reform, in contrast, have remained constant.

So, if we put all this together then what it means is that while the margins are small these small changes are all adding up in Nigel Farage and Reform’s favour —putting them on 24% and in second place, ahead of the Tories.

Is this a freak poll? Maybe.

It is a radical outlier? Maybe.

Or is it the first of many polls to find Nigel Farage and Reform climbing to a significantly higher level of support than they’ve won until now?

Again, maybe.

It is worth noting some other polls today which similarly suggest, for example, that Nigel Farage is comfortably ahead in Clacton and, for the first time, his party is on course to win not just one but a small cluster of seats, with YouGov’s MRP.

We will simply have to wait and see how the polling continues to unfold in the final weeks and days of the campaign and beyond, to see whether this is the beginning of a trend or an outlier.

But one thing does seem clear to me. If you look at all the polling in the round then Nigel Farage and Reform are certainly having a very good campaign …

