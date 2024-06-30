Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 38,000 subscribers across 151 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

Evening All. Only four days to go until the UK election. That came around quickly! I’m currently sat at my desk, watching the results of the first-round of the legislative elections roll in and, as we predicted, once again, it’s a good night for Marine Le Pen and her National Rally, who polled 34%. As I just pointed out on X, this is their best ever result and is consistent with what the polling suggested.

It’s also a reminder of why national populism —for reasons I’ve been explaining since we launched (see here, here, here, and here)— is not going anywhere anytime soon. National populists are becoming embedded in Western democracies, helped by the ongoing failure (or refusal?) of Western elites to actually address the reasons people are voting for the likes of Le Pen.

Mass immigration, radical Islam, weak borders, woke ideology, a breakdown of social order, and a ruling class that consistently denies ordinary people the respect and recognition they deserve and need. Anyway, we’ll be writing on France a bit more in the coming days so back to the UK …

Just so you’re ready for the week ahead with all the key info from the polls here’s what you need to know as we now move into the final four days —the final numbers, latest projections, what’s happening to party support beneath the surface, how Britain’s ethnic minorities plan to vote, and other numbers of note.

