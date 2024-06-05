Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 36,000 subscribers across 151 countries. Become a paid supporter to access everything —the full archive, unique posts, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent, contrarian writers who are making a real difference.

Support Matt's Work

With only 29 days to go until the UK’s 2024 election I wanted to send you a round-up of the latest polling on the state of the race —including forecasts of the likely outcome, who will be left on the Conservative side, and some new polling of my own. Is Rishi Sunak managing to turn the political equivalent of the Titanic? Is Reform being squeezed? What kind of Labour victory are we looking at? And what else are we learning? I’m sending this now because over the next few days I’m going on the road to a little place called … Clacton. And, as always, I’ll be sending our paid supporters notes from the front line in the latest revolt to upend British politics …