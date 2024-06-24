Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 38,000 subscribers across 151 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

With only 10 days to go, we’re coming into the home straight. Next week, the UK will hold the 2024 general election and there’s still a LOT to talk about. Below, we’ve got a comprehensive round-up of the latest polling numbers, what these numbers would mean seat-wise if they appeared next week, we’ve got EXCLUSIVE polling on the relative popularity (or not) of Reform’s policies, and we’ve got details of an exclusive ‘Ask Me Anything’ session —a live discussion with me and our paid subscribers on July 3, the night before the election itself. This is a unique chance for us all to pour a drink, reflect on what’s about to happen and make some predictions. So, with all that in mind, let’s go …

Join us for a year of elections