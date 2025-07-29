Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 82,400 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. You can also join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Today marks the first anniversary of the Southport atrocity.

It was an atrocity that saw Axel Rudakubana, the son of Rwandan immigrants, walk into a dance class and murder helpless British children, seriously injure many more, and shock not only Britain but much of the world.

And just a few hours ago, to mark the one-year anniversary, Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer put out a statement on social media, which is worth reading in full:

“One year on, the whole nation stands with the families of Bebe, Alice and Elsie. We stand together in grief, in honour of the memory of those wonderful children, and in admiration of the families who have shown strength beyond words. We stand with all the children and adults who still bear the physical and mental scars of that day – and in awe of those who risked their lives to help. And we stand with the people of Southport, who have shown Britain the meaning of community … We will come together today to show our sorrow and solidarity. But also to show our determination to uphold the true legacy of Bebe, Alice and Elsie – one of joy, kindness and love.”

I’m sorry but what?

What on earth does this mean?

How are our leaders “standing together”? How are they “standing with the children and people of Southport”?

And how are they “upholding the legacy” of those poor little girls?

Because here’s how I see it —if our leaders were serious about doing all this then they would have done the very opposite of what they presided over during the last year.

They would have worked overtime to ensure British families and British children feel as safe and secure as possible in their own country.

And they would have tackled the root cause of why so many people, as we saw after Southport, feel so deeply concerned about the direction of Britain.

But they didn’t do this —far from it.

Instead, what Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper, and the Labour government did was double down on a series of disastrous and failing policies that have made our country even less safe, even more divided, and even more at risk than it was a year ago.

Just look around.

The borders? In total and utter chaos.

Labour responded to the Southport atrocity and its aftermath by allowing even more young men from war-torn countries, much like Rwanda, to flood into Britain.

The number of small boat crossings? Up more than 50% since Southport.

Does this look like a government keeping its people safe to you?

In fact, our hapless political class has now let more than 170,000 illegal migrants into the country, with nearly 50,000 arriving since Southport.

We don’t know who these people are.

We don’t know where they’re from.

And we don’t know what they believe.

What we do know is they’ve included murderers, rapists, and alleged terrorists and yet, despite knowing this, Keir Starmer and his government have still put these people in the very heart of our communities, alongside British families and their children, while even forcing the British people to pay £5.5 million a day for this insanity.

Does this look like a decent, respectful response to you?

And the state?

Well, ever since Southport things have become so utterly absurd that we’ve even had to watch the British state import members of the Taliban —the Taliban!—into the country alongside thousands of Afghans while gagging the press and keeping all this secret so that the British people have no idea at all about what is really going in their own communities and country.

How, Mr Starmer, is this “standing alongside” the British people, exactly? How is this making people feel safe and secure in their own country?

Then we’ve seen Axel Rudakubana himself, alongside other terrorists who murdered British children, running riot in our prisons, making a mockery of the state.

Aside from losing control of our borders, over the last year the state has clearly lost control of our prisons, some of which are now controlled by Islamist gangs.

In fact, such is the general incompetence of the state that it was forced to release countless hardened criminals early from prison at the same time as violent crime, theft, and shoplifting are all surging in Lawless Britain.

And then we’ve had to watch Keir Starmer and the Labour government show far more interest in controlling our speech than controlling our borders.

Instead of dealing with the root cause of the British people’s intense and growing anxiety, Starmer has done the only thing radical progressives like him know how to do —he’s moved to shut down free speech, to try and control the supply of information.

The expansion of ‘non-crime hate incidents’. The imposition of a dodgy definition of ‘Islamophobia’. The Online Safety Act. The expansion of "far-right”.

It’s all designed to try and silence dissent, stigmatise political opposition, and shut down anybody who asks questions about what on earth is happening to Britain.

Starmer is only ever dealing with the symptoms, never the root cause.

Which is why, one year on from Southport, the country is again febrile —with dozens of organic protests emerging across the country as mums, dads, and grandparents once again take to the streets to ask why their government is still prioritising foreigners and illegal migrants who we know are more likely than British nationals to commit crimes—at enormous cost to the British people.

The fact that Britain, one year on from Southport, is yet again a tinderbox reflects the total failure of Labour to respond seriously to the atrocity and its aftermath.

So, no, sorry Mr Starmer, I do not think you are “honouring the legacy” of Southport. I do not think you are standing with the British people.

Because to do that would mean doing the very opposite of what Labour is doing. It would mean doing things that make the British people and their children safe.

Controlling the borders. Tackling crime. Punishing criminals. Keeping those who break our laws where they belong —in prison. Slashing net migration. Actually having a strategy for integrating newcomers. And doing more to control the threats we face than trying to control the speech and thoughts of our own people.

These are the kind of things that would represent a serious response to Southport, that would make British families and their children more safe and secure, and that would genuinely honour the legacy of those poor girls who lost their lives.

But, as usual, what is immediately obvious to everybody else in this country is completely lost on Keir Starmer who, today, appears just as adrift from the public mood and the country he is supposed to be leading as he did one year ago.

