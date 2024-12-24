Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 64,900 subscribers from 173 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. Join us too on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Above is the trailer for my full discussion with Andrew Gold on his very popular show Heretics. We discuss everything from our country’s disastrous experiment with mass immigration to the rise of Reform, from Trump 2 and Elon Musk to my own personal journey and my changing views. Watch the full discussion here.

Join our Community