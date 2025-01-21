Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 68,400 subscribers from 175 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

This is a revised version of an article that appears in the Daily Mail today.

As I suspected they would last summer, questions about the horrific atrocities in Southport, which resulted in the murder of three little girls, are now piling up.

Why didn’t somebody raise a red flag when, as we learned yesterday, shockingly, the Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was referred not once but three times to the anti-terrorist programme, Prevent?

When, exactly, did Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper learn that the then 17-year-old had downloaded a study of an Al-Qaeda training manual and manufactured the deadly poison ricin?

Was it before, during, or immediately after they and others were deriding British people who were asking questions about what had happened as ‘far-right thugs’?

Why did Axel Rudakubana’s father, who, as we learned yesterday apparently intervene to stop his son committing a similar massacre one week earlier, not do more to prevent the murderous rampage that followed?

And, most crucially of all – how much more are we not being told?

I ask these questions because the horrific murder of those three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Liverpool last July deeply shocked all of us.

Like everybody else, I was utterly appalled, upset, and furious.

The outbreak of rioting in the aftermath overshadowed the deep and widespread concerns that were felt by millions of ordinary Britons who simply could not understand how anything so senseless could happen here.

But what made the atrocity even worse is how our voices were then shouted down by authorities determined to control the narrative by policing what people were allowed to say, ask and even think about the killings.

Millions of people who simply asked questions about the Southport attack and what had motivated it were casually lumped in with —you guessed it—the ‘far right’.

And that level of intense control continues today, with a frightening lack of information about what really happened in Southport, and why.

Yesterday, at Liverpool crown court, Axel Rudakubana, the son of Rwandan migrants, pleaded guilty to possessing a PDF document entitled Military Studies In The Jihad Against The Tyrants, The Al Qaeda Training Manual.

He also admitted producing ricin, a toxin used in previous terror attacks. But apart from uttering the single word ‘guilty’, he’s said nothing about his motives or beliefs.

Labour Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, has now announced that there will be a public inquiry into the tragedy. All well and good.

But this must not become another delaying tactic, still less an expensive talking shop for lawyers. It is imperative that the full facts emerge at once.

Before Rudakubana was named, we were repeatedly told that the killer was Welsh and born in Cardiff. That was true – but not the whole truth.

His parents are both immigrants from Rwanda, and yesterday we belatedly learned that his father Alphonse allegedly fought with the Rwandan Patriotic Army against the Hutu regime during Rwanda’s genocide in 1994, during which time at least one million people were slaughtered, often in brutal ways. To describe that family as simply ‘Welsh’ may be strictly true, but it is disingenuous at best.

If there had been complete transparency from the start, we would not be so suspicious about his motives. But for many, all trust in Keir Starmer and his hapless ministers has been shattered. Every aspect of the official response to these killings and the social unrest they triggered is now open to question.

Personally, I have never experienced such a concerted effort by government and Left-leaning sections of the media to stifle dissenting voices.

Shortly after the riots, some of you might remember that I appeared on the Political Thinking podcast, hosted by the BBC Radio 4 Today presenter Nick Robinson.

During that heated debate, I made the point that the Southport attack most likely did have something to do with mass immigration, because a mountain of independent data shows that first and second generation migrants from societies that have undergone wars and genocides, like Rwanda, are likely to be more prone to violence.

I made the same point to Mehdi Hasan during a similarly fiery debate on Al Jazeera. But both dismissed my argument outright. Both refused to accept there might be a link between immigration, a lack of integration and violence. Instead, they do what the media so often does —they tried to smear me and quickly move on.

But then, yesterday, I realised just how relevant my point was, when evidence about Axel Rudakubana’s character began to trickle out.

One former schoolfriend described him as obsessed with violence and historical massacres. He threatened teachers and fellow pupils, and took a knife into school.

He was, by all accounts in the mainstream media yesterday, a total loner, spending much of his time on his own and certainly not integrating into wider society.

According to another source, when social workers visited his home, they had to be accompanied by police officers, such was their apparent fear and anxiety.

But it seems there is still so much that we don’t know or, some might say, are not being told by people who likely know more.

The law-abiding British public, and especially the families of the murdered girls and of others who suffered life-changing injuries, have a right to know the full facts.

Without facts, conspiracy theories flourish and distrust in the entire system grows.

Last summer’s riots were fuelled by rumours and half-truths spread on social media. The solution to that sort of poison is not to impose silence or try and sweep things under the carpet. It is to look people in the eye and tell them the truth.

And this is not just about Southport, far from it.

On many other issues, lots of people out there in the country will clearly be thinking and feeling that the government is deliberately withholding information, suppressing legitimate questions or trying to reframe them as “misinformation”.

As I’ve said before, whether it’s about people trafficking, illegal immigration and the rape gangs, or the glaring lack of data and information about how things like mass immigration are impacting the welfare state, the health service, or crime, information is often withheld from taxpaying citizens and simply not made available.

And it has to stop.

Instead, the likes of Keir Starmer and other members of the elite class blame public concerns about these issues on so-called ‘misinformation’, while simultaneously withholding information from the British people. It’s totally outrageous.

Meanwhile, those few people who do dare put their head above the parapet and ask tough questions are routinely shot down, insulted, dismissed and attacked.

As I said on X, yesterday, one such person who asked questions after Southport, who asked whether the truth was being withheld, was Nigel Farage.

He was then widely attacked by the Establishment including politicians on both the Left and Right, with many falling over themselves to label the unrest the ‘Farage Riots’.

But you know what?

Nigel Farage, based on the information that was released in the newspapers yesterday, was absolutely right to ask this question.

The truth does appear to have been withheld from the British people for an unusually long time. Many authorities and people in power did know about Axel Rudakubana —they’d known about him ever since he was 13 years old, when he was first referred to the anti-terrorism Prevent programme.

As we saw after the murder of those poor little girls, rather than talk openly about the issues and accept the British people have a right to know what is going on in their own country, many elites would rather shut down debate and move swiftly on.

But I don’t think that’s going to happen this time.

Why? Because I don’t think the British people will let it happen.

When our own children are murdered on our own streets by people who have only been in the country for ten seconds we are all going to keep asking a lot of questions and we are all going to keep pursuing the truth.

Because that, more than anything, is not only what the British public deserve —it is, much more importantly, what those little girls and their families deserve.

So give us the truth. Give us everything you know. And do it now.

