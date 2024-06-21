Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 38,000 subscribers across 151 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

Earlier this week, I released a bombshell poll showing Labour on 35%, Nigel Farage and Reform in second place, on 24%, and the Tories in third, on 15%. As expected, more than a few people struggled to take the polling seriously and were very critical. This was best symbolised by the reaction of Tory commentator Tim Montgomerie who tweeted, with no explanation, “This is shit”. The Tory elite class, it appears, are still struggling to make sense of what’s happening around them. Meanwhile, many others who like to think of themselves as neutral analysts dumped on a poll for no other reason than it happened to show Nigel Farage and Reform gaining ground and had been commissioned by GB News. Cue the meltdown of the expert class.

But now fast toward to today and look at not just my poll but ALL polls. What do they show? They show once again we were ahead of the curve. They too are now showing a sharp rise of support for Farage and Reform. Just look at the very latest polls. Redfield and Wilton have Reform up 1-point to 19%. BMG have them up 5-points to 19%. Techne have them up 1-point to 17%. Norstat have them up 2-points to 19%. In fact, today, with only 13 days to go until the election, the average level of support for Nigel Farage and his so-called People’s Revolt across all polls has climbed to nearly 19%, putting them just behind the Tories on … 19.3%.

In fact, if you look at all polls over the last week then you’ll see that pollsters YouGov, Nortstat, Focaldata, Deltapoll, Savanta, JL Partners, Opinium, Techni, Deltapoll, Savanta, and Redfield and Wilton, alongside my firm People Polling, all have Reform on record high shares of the vote. Furthermore, in the last two days alone pollsters Redfield and Wilton have put Reform ahead of the Tories, like YouGov last week, while BMG have the two parties level, underlining how the inflection point, which I predicted weeks ago, is now visible in not just one freak poll but multiple polls.

So, was my poll a freak outlier? Was it deserving of heavy criticism? Or was it ahead of the curve? Well, so far, as I explain in the above video from our YouTube channel, it looks like we were ahead of the curve —most likely because our fieldwork was more recent than most, allowing us to reflect the events of the last week.

Whether my critics will have the decency and integrity to acknowledge this, of course, and acknowledge the overall rise in support for Reform, is another matter altogether. It’s always easier to take cheap shots on social media that win you applause from other members of the elite class than hold your hands up and admit you were wrong.

What is crystal clear, to me at least, is that unless we are on course for a very big and a very humiliating polling error then Nigel Farage and his growing revolt are having a very good election campaign while the Tories, now engulfed by yet another scandal, are still flatlining on historic lows in the polls. Something really does appear to be happening out there in the country, where such is the frustration with our ruling class and Broken Britain that rising numbers of people are turning their backs on the big parties to instead rally around a new and untested party. Lastly, let me just say this to you, reader, because ultimately our community is the place I value most —I will never stop reporting what I think is accurate and right because more often than not this Substack has been consistently ahead of the curve. And long may that continue.

