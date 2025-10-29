Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 87,600 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

Wayne Broadhurst

Another British citizen has been murdered by an illegal migrant who should never have been in the country to begin with.

His name is Wayne Broadhurst —a name everybody in this country should know.

Just a normal guy, who was out walking his dog, and now he’s dead.

Stabbed to death on the street by a 22-year-old illegal migrant from Afghanistan who, despite entering our country illegally, despite breaking our laws, was still given the right to remain in our country indefinitely by a hapless political class in Westminster.

I thought twice about sharing the utterly horrific video of Wayne’s death on social media (warning: this is extremely graphic).

But then I thought, no, everybody needs to see what is now happening in our country —on normal streets, in normal neighbourhoods, to normal people like Wayne.

If you are not from the United Kingdom, if you are not from this country, then let me just say this —living here has become a deeply radicalising experience.

Not because we have changed —but because our country has.

I no longer recognise my country, and I am beyond furious with our so-called ‘leaders’ in Westminster who are presiding over the managed decline of our country.

They clearly despise us.

Why else would they subject their own people to this?

As I write this, the day after Wayne’s murder, Keir Starmer, Sadiq Khan, have so far said absolutely nothing about his murder —nothing at all.

We all know how they would react if, say, a member of a minority group happened to have been brutally murdered while walking their dog.

They are simply far more interested in protecting the rights of people who break our laws over the law-abiding majority who respect our laws.

They are leaving our borders wide open.

They have completely lost control of our country.

They have allowed nearly 200,000 young men, most from Third World Islamic nations, into the very heart of our communities —next to schools, families, synagogues.

They have done this despite knowing, full well, this wave of migrants has included terrorists, murderers, rapists, and men with a deeply worrying link to violence.

They are forcing us to pay £15 billion for the privilege of having to live amidst this extreme policy, which nobody in this country ever voted for, and while simultaneously telling us there is no money for winter fuel, housing, policing, the NHS.

They are using our own money to outbid our own people in our own housing market, bankrolling the likes of Serco, Clearsprings, and Mears to offer more favourable housing contracts to illegal migrants than they are offering to the British people and which only today announced profits of some £383 million.

They then call us “racist”, “far-right”, and “extreme” when we dare to complain about this dire state of affairs, shutting down the public debate about these issues.

This isn’t just incompetence — it’s contempt.

There is no other word.

They would have you believe that the very people who built this country — the law-abiding, tax-paying, hard-working majority — are the problem, not the assortment of illegal migrants, radical Islamists, and radical woke activists who are very clearly setting out to destroy our country and our civilisation.

They Take the Knee for some guy in Minnesota but refuse to say anything at all about young British mothers like Rhiannon Whyte, who was stabbed in the head some 20 times with a screwdriver by another illegal migrant, from Sudan.

They fall over themselves to tell us our country is “racist” but they can’t even be bothered to hold a national inquiry into the mass rape of our children by Pakistani Muslim gangs which was, very clearly, driven by anti-White racism.

And why won’t they?

Because they don’t want to “upset” the many Muslim voters who are keeping this hideous Labour government in power. That is the only logical conclusion.

Routinely, consistently, they are gaslighting, misleading and lying to us, like the time they said we were “misinformed” to wonder what was going on in our country when, at the very same time, they were secretly flooding our country with thousands of Afghans while gagging the press and lying to us.

So, look, like many of you, I am done with this disastrous regime in Westminster.

I am done with this utterly incompetent political class and their total refusal to put the hardworking, tax-paying, law-abiding majority in this country where they ought to be —first.

So, let me say something openly that I have never said directly before.

Enough.

I am voting Reform at the next general election.

Why?

Because clearing out the utter rot in Westminster, the worst political class in my lifetime, is the only chance we have of turning this country around and, ultimately, saving it.

Westminster no longer represents the people it claims to serve.

Instead, it protects a broken system that punishes dissent, rewards failure, and prioritises the feelings of lawbreakers over the safety of citizens.

Whether it’s Labour, the Conservatives, or the Liberal Democrats — they’re all part of the same establishment machine, endlessly recycling the same failed ideas.

It’s time to turn the page on this broken system — to send a message so clear that even those in Westminster can’t ignore it.

Reform is not perfect —no political party is.

Perfection in politics does not exist, and those who seek purity are not connected to the reality of how politics works.

Politics, as Max Weber once said, “is a strong and slow boring of hard boards —it takes both passion and perspective”.

Well, I think Reform is the only tool we have that can take a chainsaw to those boards.

It is the only credible alternative from outside the Establishment —the only vessel that could possibly overturn the shocking, stifling consensus in SW1 Westminster.

It is the only party willing to speak openly about what millions of us can now see with our own eyes, the only party that would dramatically reduce the likelihood of a normal British man, on a normal street, in a normal neighbourhood, like Wayne, from being stabbed to death by an illegal migrant from Afghanistan while he is walking his dog.

Britain belongs to the people, not unaccountable elites in London, Brussels, Strasbourg and Davos who are imposing this misery from above.

So, if the people want to save it then they will have to act —now.

And I would urge you all to do the same.

The old parties have had their chance.

They have failed and completely let down the British people.

It’s time to take our country back.

It’s time to do it for people like Wayne.

