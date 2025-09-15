Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 84,700 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Many of the things we have called for, in this newsletter, have happened.

We called for a new law to help protect and promote free speech in universities —and then it happened.

We called for the UK state to release data and information to the people about how things like mass immigration are changing their country —and then it happened.

We joined calls for a national inquiry into the mass rape of British women and girls by Pakistani Muslim rape gangs —and then it happened.

We called for the deportation of people involved in the rape gangs who have dual nationality —and then both Reform and the Tories committed to it.

And we laid out the argument for leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, the ECHR, long before anybody else committed to doing just this.

Which is why, today, I want to use whatever influence and reach we have to call for something else.

Something that is both urgent and important —especially if we are serious about saving the country we can all see collapsing and declining around us.

Something that will make a tangible, visible, and big difference to the UK and indeed to the West in the years to come.

And what is that, exactly?

We need to remove the right of nearly 2 million ‘Boriswave’ migrants —people from mainly outside Europe who flocked into Britain after 2020, thanks to decisions taken by Boris Johnson and the Tories— to remain in Britain forever.

We called for this before, longer-term readers will recall, back in February, and once again long before anybody else was really talking about it.

But now, today, it really is urgent, for reasons I set out in The Sun newspaper over the weekend, where I took aim at this utterly disastrous hangover from the Tories.

A decision that will soon hand an enormous bill to the British people —perhaps north of £200 BILLION—to pay for millions of migrants about to gain something called ‘Indefinite Leave to Remain’.

This is, essentially, the right to stay in Britain … forever.

It is the right to get full access to the National Health Service, full access to social housing, full access to welfare ­benefits and full access to things like student loans.

It also grants migrants the right to bring in relatives from overseas, who can then also apply to stay forever, and acquire British citizenship.

Join 135,000 others on our rapidly growing Facebook page

In other words, even though the British people never voted for the Boriswave, even though they never asked for nearly 3 million, mainly non-European migrants to flock into Britain in just a few years, many of these Boriswave migrants will soon become entitled to stay indefinitely.

And that’s not all.

Here’s what I wrote over the weekend:

“And what makes this even worse is that Johnson and the Tories didn’t just put mass immigration on ­steroids, they flooded Britain with migrants, many of whom are likely to have taken more out of the economy than they’ve put in. Masses of low-skill and often poorly educated migrants arrived from places such as Nigeria, India, Ghana, Pakistan, China, Eritrea, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and beyond. In fact, while our politicians wax lyrical about all this immigration being good for the country, not even one in five came in on skilled worker visas … Data suggests as few as 5 per cent who came in during these years ended up in highly paid jobs, such as the NHS doctors you hear so much about. The vast majority, it seems, [more than 80 per cent] were relatives of workers, refugees, students or low-skilled workers, imposing an enormous ­burden on public services, including the NHS, housing, GP ­surgeries, schools and more”

I genuinely believe this was one of the most disastrous, idiotic, and short-sighted policy decisions in my lifetime.

And now it’s about to become entrenched, forever.

Around 270,000 migrants will become eligible to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain next year, in 2026.

Another 416,000 will become eligibly in 2027. And then another 628,000 in 2028

All before the next general election, with no democratic mandate, no support at all, from the British people.

And this is already on top of the 172,798 people who were granted this right to remain last year, which is the highest figure for some 13 years.

This is, in short, outrageous.

Again, nobody in this country ever voted for this.

So, we need to do a few things. Today, I am calling on Reform, given how much influence they now have, to start advocating for this immediately:

Firstly, while Labour has suggested extending the period after which somebody becomes eligible to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain from 5 to 10 years, this does not apply to the ‘Boriswave’ migrants who are already here, in the country.

It will not matter to the millions of people who arrived in the country between 2021 and today, which is absurd.

So, Nigel Farage and Reform should just come out and say they will do this, and pile as much pressure on the Tories and Labour as possible.

It is not democratic, it is not right, it is not fair to impose this on the British people —and somebody needs to speak up for the hardworking, law-abiding majority.

Secondly, aside from extending the period from five to ten years, it would also be useful to restrict the right to remain in Britain for future newcomers only to those who can show clearly, perhaps through taxes and National Insurance, they have actually made/are making a net fiscal contribution to the country.

This is only fair.

Those who cannot, unless they are genuine refugees who have come through safe and legal routes and have not broken our laws by arriving illegally, should be refused the right to stay in Britain altogether.

It simply makes zero sense.

We need to get back to an economy that actually incentivises people to work and make a contribution, and an immigration policy that actually makes sense for the hardworking British majority, rather than crippling them with more costs.

And, thirdly, following on from this, it might also be possible to retrospectively look back at who has been granted Indefinite Leave to Remain until now and review whether or not these cases are in the national interest.

Those who have committed crimes, those who have simply become dependent on the state, and those who have cost the economy more than they have contributed should all, in my view, have their status reviewed.

After all, is this not how you maintain a social contract in a nation state — by ensuring that everybody who lives in it contributes to the collective pot?

While some Tories are already looking at this issue, albeit months after we flagged it, they also presided over this utter mess to begin with and so are not to be trusted.

Nigel Farage and Reform are the only movement with the influence, power, and prominence to fundamentally shift the debate in a way others cannot —and they need to do so urgently, explaining to the British people why this is important.

What would this look like?

Nigel Farage, or another senior Reformer, holds a special press conference to make it crystal clear the Tory Party’s Boriswave was not only one of the biggest policy blunders in the history of our country but will be overturned under a future Reform or Reform-led government by taking aim at Indefinite Leave to Remain.

‘We will not entrench a policy that nobody in this country ever voted for’.

This would not only widen the turquoise ocean between Reform, the Tories, and Labour, but also make it crystal clear that a new regime is in town and one that is determined to rectify as many of the Uniparty’s mistakes as possible.

And aside from all that, you know what else?

It is simply the right thing to do.

Nobody ever voted for this demographic transformation. Nobody ever voted for this mass influx of financially impoverished migrants from outside Europe.

Nobody ever voted for Boris Johnson and the Tories to promise them one thing only to then do the very opposite.

And nobody ever voted to have the state, as a result of this disastrous policy, impose on the British people a bill that will inevitably be in the hundreds of billions in the years ahead.

So, for all these reasons, it is only right that we fix it for the British people, before it really is too late and we are left with these changes forever …

As ever, let me know what you think in the comments.

Support our Work