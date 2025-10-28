Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 87,500 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

Credit: PA Wire

One of the big unknowns is how a Nigel Farage, Reform-led government plans to take on the Establishment, the Blob, the Regime that dominates this country.

Everywhere I go in the country, every speech that I give, this is the question that comes up —yes, but how will Reform outflank the people who control this country?

It’s a fair question.

As I’ve repeatedly argued, if Reform emerge as the largest party at the next general election, if they win a majority, then the British state will almost certainly go to war with the party and everything it believes.

It will be like Trump 1, on steroids, pushed on by a British state that actually has more control and experience than its counterpart in America.

Civil servants will down tools. Permanent secretaries will go slow. Woke bureaucrats will resist. Legacy media will radicalise. Don’t believe me? Just look at Brexit.

Which is why today is so important.

Reform’s newest recruit, Danny Kruger, MP, just made public Reform’s secret plan to radically reshape the corridors of power in Westminster and Whitehall.

Here is everything you need to know about that plan, along with my own thoughts about how we can actually make the British state work for British people …

