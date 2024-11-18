Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to 62,300 subscribers from 171 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint a month and access all the benefits: the full archive, Live with Matt discussions every Friday, exclusive posts, events, the ability to leave comments, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Follow us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

James Esses speaking at the Battle of Ideas, 2024

Recently, I returned to one of my favourite events of the year - the Battle of Ideas.

Organised by the Academy of Ideas, it’s a weekend full of exciting debates on the most topical issues of the day.

The slogans of the Battle are ‘Free Speech Allowed’ and ‘Conversations for the public, with the public, in public’, which resonate given the current trend towards cancel culture, online echo chambers, and trying to silence those who challenge groupthink.

I was there to speak on a panel titled ‘The Queering of Society’, chaired by the indefatigable Baroness (Claire) Fox and alongside Professor Frank Furedi, co-founder of LGB Alliance Kate Harris, and comedian Graham Linehan.

I started proceedings with my opening speech, in which I argued that, if we allow the United Kingdom, like other Western societies, to be ‘queered’, then the country we all love will be ruined forever.

A strong statement, which produced strong reactions. I’ve reproduced my speech for you to read below. As always, let us know your thoughts and reflections in the comments. We read them all, thanks, James.

I’ve been speaking on these panels for a few years now. And usually, I have to spend time crafting striking arguments to persuade you, the audience, to come round to my point of view. Well, not this year. You’re in luck. Because for this topic, I can simply let the facts speak for themselves.

The term ‘queer’ has multiple meanings and has gone through various revisions over the years. Well, one lesser-known definition of the term ‘queering’ is to “ruin or spoil something”. And this is precisely what will happen to Britain and indeed all Western societies if we allow them to be ‘queered’ – they’ll be ruined and spoiled.

Some of what I will now reveal is crude, even shocking. But I think it’s important you hear it —that you know what is really going on in our country.

So, here are twelve examples of ‘queering’ that we’ve witnessed in recent years, all of which reflect not only how ‘queer theory’, a branch of gender and sexuality studies which aims to ‘deconstruct’ what is considered ‘normal’, is trying to go mainstream but also how a minority of radical activists are trying to reshape our society in their warped image. Here we go.

In 2020, the elite academic publisher, Cambridge University Press, published an article titled ‘LGBTQ…Z’. In case you were wondering, the ‘Z’ stands for ‘zoophilia’, another term for bestiality – human beings sexually abusing animals. The article argued that the ‘Z’ should be brought into queer theory, in order to bring about “the revolutionary power of love”. This is abusive.

Children’s charity, Mermaids, recently ran a residential weekend for young children. Speaking about the weekend, one member of staff described watching a young pubescent girl trying on a breast binder for the first time, saying that it made her “queer heart soar”. This flies in the face of child safeguarding —a point we have made on this Substack. The Edinburgh Fringe Festival put on a performance called ‘Blowhole’, described as “a celebration of queer life and love”, teaching audience members how to “perfect the perfect bum-hole selfie in the work toilets”. This is crass and crude.

Former Labour Party MP, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, was pictured wearing a t-shirt that read: “Not gay as in happy but queer as in fuck you”. This is aggressive.

Stonewall put out a paper called ‘Queering Atrocity Prevention’, in which they argued that “queerness could have prevented the invasion of Ukraine”. This is nonsensical. The National Association for Special Educational Needs recently ran an event called ‘ADHD and Queer Culture’. The guest speaker was a sexualised drag queen. This is grooming.

Kew Gardens ran a ‘Queer Nature’ event, delving into “the connections between plants and LGBTQ+ communities” and “breaking the binary of plant classification”. This is unnecessary.

The University of Arts in London ran a project called ‘Queering the City/Trans-ing the Built Environment’. It featured architectural designs for queer buildings, queer ecology, queer signage, queer sport, queer memorials. This is cult-like and reflects how radical activists want to completely reshape our environment.

Channel 4’s queer dating show, Naked Attraction, recently informed viewers about a new sexuality called ‘Ecosexuality’ – used to describe people who “find nature sexy”, and enjoy having “sex with trees”. This is creepy. The School of Sexuality Education offers the teaching of queer theory to children in schools. In one published testimonial, a child said “I enjoyed the workshop because it was acknowledged that not all people with boobs or vaginas are female”. This is indoctrination. Officials working under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris recently called for a “queering” of nuclear weapons”, which would involve removing nuclear deterrents altogether. This is dangerous and a gift to our enemies outside the West. Finally, in a BBC documentary about the sexual atrocities that were committed by Bill Cosby, the producers interviewed a queer, non-binary sex therapist who told viewers that she looks forward to creating “a sex positive world where someone is able to pay conscious women to come and be drugged for a fetish for having sex with unconscious people”. This is normalising rape.

I could go on. Abuse. Grooming. Vulgarity. Perversion. Indoctrination. Danger.

In truth, I don’t need to add any spin or rhetoric to these examples – they speak for themselves. What was once (thankfully) confined to Pride Month, is now a 365-day-a-year feast of misery. In an attempt to be more accepting, ‘inclusive’, and right historic wrongs that undoubtedly occurred, the elite class has overcompensated and swung the pendulum way too far in the opposite direction.

This was perhaps best symbolised by what I witnessed when, for my sins, I decided to watch London’s most recent New Year Fireworks display. Mayor Sadiq Khan included a message which lit up the sky and read: “We’re queer and you better get used to it”.

Or what, Sadiq?

No. We won’t get used to it. We won’t allow you or anyone else to bully us into accepting child safeguarding nightmares, the hyper-sexualisation of our society, and illogical, divisive and crude identity politics, all in the name of virtue signalling.

As far as I’m concerned, in the modern sense of the term, a queer society is a ruined society. The sooner society wakes up and realises this, the better. Before it’s too late. Until then we simply won’t stop showing people what is now being imposed on them from above —by an elite class that has simply lost touch with reality.

