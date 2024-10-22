Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,800 subscribers from 168 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month and access all the benefits: the full archive, join Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, the ability to leave comments and join the debate, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X & Facebook.

I know, I know. I look ridiculous but the team found it funny.

Anyway, it’s that time of year. I’m writing to invite you to our annual Christmas Party —that time when we can all have a drink, forget about the dire state of our government and country, and join together as a community.

I always wanted this community to be just that —an actual community— which is why I regularly invite you to events and debates and why we started going Live every Friday at 12-1pm BST.

And now, I’d like to invite our most committed supporters to our exclusive Christmas party, which will be held on Saturday 14th December, 7pm until late, in the very heart of Westminster.

There’ll be drinks, a LIVE Christmas Jazz band, a speech, a raffle, lots of people from our community and, probably, my mum.

And we’ll be raising money for a charity, whose representatives will be joining us on the night. What more could you want?

So, you’re probably wondering how can you get your hands on a golden ticket?

Well, while we’d obviously like to invite all 58,000 of you unfortunately Wembley Stadium wasn’t available.

So, after much deliberation in the office we concluded that the only way of doing this fairly was to do three things.

Thank our Founding and Paid subscribers who make our work possible.

And allocate a set number of tickets randomly so that everybody has a fair chance of getting one.

So, it’s going to work like this:

Founding Members will have first dibs, for 24 hours, to purchase an allocated number of tickets for our Founders on Monday.

They will be emailed a link.

Paid Subscribers will then be able to purchase tickets on a first come, first served basis on Tuesday. They too will be emailed a link.

At the same time, we’ll run a random draw for everybody else, contacting a set number of our free subscribers directly to ask them if they’d like a ticket until they are all gone.

Any money made from this event will go towards our charity donation.

This party is especially important as we are raising money for a very important cause, Haig Housing.

In case you don’t know what Haig Housing does, let me tell you.

Haig Housing has served the British Veteran community for over 100 years.

They are the leading housing provider for ex-Service personnel in the UK, the charity owns over 1,500 properties in 50 locations.

The Trust assists eligible Veterans in housing need, whether they are transitioning into civilian life or are simply in need of a helping hand.

Please do think about donating to this charity even if you can’t make the party.

I’m really looking forward to meeting you; I’m looking forward to the party; and I’m looking forward to marking the next step in the rapid expansion of our community.

And if you want to come but are not able to secure a ticket then please do not worry, we will have lots more live events coming up in early 2025.

Best wishes for now

Matt and the team

