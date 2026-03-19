Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Jules's avatar
Jules
2dEdited

What occurred in Trafalgar Square this past week under Sadiq Khan is a strong visual reminder of where we’re now going! Not to mention those marching in support of the late Ayatollah and against ourselves, Europe and the US! Terrifying images! Then there’s that very revealing poll reported on GBNews only yesterday!

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Colin Martin's avatar
Colin Martin
2d

Well done Matt, congratulations! Starmer and his Government are traitors, pure and simple; not only has it implemented a law that gives Islam primacy over all other peoples and religions in Britain, but it has also announced that the law that makes family voting illegal is to be rescinded, allowing illegal voting to take place by Muslims. I find this beyond belief, staggering that a political party would promote one section of society over all others in order to buy votes. The only bright spot is the race to the bottom between the Greens and Labour to be the party that will stoop the lowest in order to appease Muslims, which can only result in the public becoming more aware of the lies, treachery and treason.

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