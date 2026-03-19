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Something truly remarkable is happening.

On its release, my new book Suicide of a Nation rocketed to Number 7 on Amazon.

And our limited Founders Edition of the book sold out in two hours.

Let’s be clear about what this means.

Suicide of a Nation is not backed by a major publishing house (deliberately, because the major publishers would never have allowed me to say what I say in this book).

There is no major institutional support.

The BBC has so far ignored it.

And so too, at least for now, have the usual gatekeepers of the national conversation.

Yet - still - it is cutting through. Fast.

Because when a book breaks into the top 10 like this, it tells you one thing above all: the book, the campaign, has momentum.

And that means it’s not only driving the algorithms but is turning into a national conversation among the people - which was always my aim.

The British people are simply not being told the truth about what is happening in their own country. This book tells them the truth.

In only a few days, Suicide of a Nation has already been the subject of a major essay in the Daily Mail, fiery debates on GB News, a viral trailer that I first shared exclusively with you, and an appearance on one of the biggest podcasts right now, the Winston Marshall Show (trailer below).

The book’s core arguments have already reached thousands across the country, and as more and more people engage with the book in the days, weeks, and months ahead, as the e-book, Kindle, and audio version become available, the numbers will only grow.

In fact, most telling of all is that the limited, signed Founder’s Edition copies sold out in only 2 hours. They all went. Almost immediately.

Those copies are being sent out today so don’t worry if you’ve not received them yet - I’ve been sat signing hundreds of them! And writing a message for you.

Matt signing the Founders Edition.

And because of the incredible demand we’ve now released some additional copies of the Founder’s Edition, personally signed by me with a note for the Founders, but these too will probably go very fast.

Because people are not just buying the book; they are responding to it.

Why? Because in Suicide of a Nation I say things that few others are willing to say.

We are losing our country. Faster than people think. And unless we change course, soon, then the country we know will be unrecognisable within just one generation.

Because of the trends I outline in the book, while that country might call itself Britain it will not be like anything that either we or our ancestors would ever recognise.

This is why the book is connecting. Because it is directly confronting questions that millions of people feel but rarely hear addressed in our national life.

And when that happens, people pay attention. They engage with it. They share it. They talk about it. They push it further. That is what we are seeing right now.

So, if you’ve not yet grabbed a copy please consider doing so from Waterstones, Foyles, or one of our limited Founder’s Editions.

And exclusively for our Paid Subscribers and Inner Circle, who were made aware of the book and its trailer before anybody else in the country, next week I will be hosting an exclusive live discussion about the book.

We’ll go deeper into the arguments, the data, and what comes next — in a way I won’t be doing anywhere else. If you want to be part of that, consider upgrading.

Lastly, thank you.

Because this is no longer just a book launch; it’s becoming a movement. And one that builds directly on the community we have built right here over the last three years.

Going Fast