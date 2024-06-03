1× 0:00 -2:54

Well, it’s official. Nigel Farage IS running for parliament at the 2024 general election —an election that’s just got a lot more exciting. The new leader of the Reform Party will be running for parliament in the seat of Clacton.

And we are one of the only platforms to successfully predict this remarkable turn of events. While others assumed Nigel Farage was not going to run, we didn’t.

As I wrote last week, the blunt reality is that Farage has been coming round to the idea of standing for a while. He feels the campaign is dull. He feels the main parties are weak. He feels their leaders, Sunak and Starmer, are hopeless.

And he feels that many people out there in the country want to talk about issues that few other politicians, including the Tories, want to talk about —from the ongoing failure of mass immigration to the glaring lack of integration, from the unresolved and intensifying small boats crisis to the growing threat from radical Islamism.

What Farage has sensed, as I explain in the video post below, which you can find on our revamped YouTube page, is that a huge opening now exists for him and Reform.

And this is not just about the 2024 general election.

As I’ve written over the last few years —see here, here and here— what we are now heading into is a prolonged political battle for the very soul of British conservatism, for the future of the British Right, for the future of the country.

This battle, highlighted by Nigel Farage’s announcement today, will now move to the very forefront of British politics. And, of course, as always, we’ll be here to write about it, talk about it, and debate it every step of the way.

