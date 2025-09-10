Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 84,500 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

For the last three years, ever since this newsletter launched, I’ve argued that Western nations need to start drawing some lines in the sand.

We need to stop tolerating people who do not tolerate us.

Which is why, in the last few days, I was glad to see Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, commit to something that no other party leader in Britain is willing to commit to. A promise to ban, to proscribe, the Muslim Brotherhood.

“We will stop dangerous organisations which links to terrorism operating in our country”, said Farage, at Reform’s conference, in Birmingham. “Quite why we’ve been so gutless about this –both Labour and Conservatives—I don’t know”.

And I completely agree with him.

For years, now, the British state. and the established parties have not only failed to monitor and take action against extremist groups that seek to takeover and dominate Western nations; but through their cowardice, they have also enabled and emboldened extremist Islamists who refuse to disown violence and terrorism.

Like the Muslim Brotherhood.

As James Price writes in The Spectator, this is an an organisation that was founded, nearly a century ago, with the explicit aim of “bringing about a universal caliphate under sharia law through political and non-violent means”.

Leading members, like Sayyid Qutb, were open about their plan to entrench political Islamism and establish an Islamic caliphate by infiltrating and spreading their tentacles through state institutions.

Which is why, only three months ago, a supposedly confidential government report in France that went public warned that the Muslim Brotherhood presents a serious, long-term threat to democracy in France, not only through violence but by “gradually eroding secular values at the local level”.

The report pointed to the subtle and “subversive nature” of the movement, explaining how it constantly tries to bring about changes to local policies and communities, or what the French have come to call “municipal Islamism”, which the report warned is being supported by local “Islamist ecosystems”.

Astonishingly, the report in France concluded there are already close to 150 mosques in their country that are clearly affiliated with Muslim Brotherhood, a movement the report also warns is now actively turning away from the Arab world to focus on weaker and more vulnerable nations here in Europe.

This is also why many other countries around the globe have already done what Nigel Farage is now suggesting, by banning the Muslim Brotherhood outright --including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Austria, Jordan, and Russia.

Yet here in Britain, where our hapless politicians remain in thrall to the Diversity Complex, they have refused to do so.

Even worse, they won’t even talk about the issue at all, reflecting how, once again, we appear determined to become the architects of our own demise.

What our politicians will talk about, however, is ‘Islamophobia’, the perceived need to clamp down harshly on anything that might appear offensive or hostile toward Muslims.

In fact, shockingly, the 2018 definition of Islamophobia, which not only the Labour Party but also Labour’s new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, publicly endorsed, specifically identifies claims of ‘Muslim entryism’ as ‘Islamophobic’.

Seriously.

So, were this definition adopted by our taxpayer-funded public institutions then it is not hard to see how even discussing and debating this very real plan of Islamist entryism could be branded ‘Islamophobic’, with such debate promptly shut down.

Instead of dealing with what is a very serious problem, in other words, our established politicians are continuing with the soft touch approach that was first identified by the courageous writer Melanie Phillips, in the aftermath of 9/11.

Writing in her influential book Londonistan, Phillips made the sobering point that …

