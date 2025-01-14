Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 67,600 subscribers from 176 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

There’s been a lot of chatter online in recent weeks about Nigel Farage and Elon Musk. And at the heart of it are some very different views about a third man —Tommy Robinson, former leader of the English Defence League (EDL).

The debate started just over a week ago when Elon Musk, having already voiced his support for Farage and Reform, suddenly appeared to withdraw it after Nigel Farage made it clear he would not allow Tommy Robinson, who is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence for contempt of court, to join Reform.

Musk, who has repeatedly expressed support for Tommy Robinson and called for his release from prison, responded by tweeting that Nigel Farage “does not have what it takes” to lead the Reform movement. Which was quite a response.

Farage, unbowed, doubled down on his initial response, stating: “My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles”. A few minutes later, Musk himself responded with: “Free Tommy Robinson now”.

While the two allies of President-elect Trump have since appeared to reconcile, with Musk once again tweeting approvingly about Reform, the exchange matters because it reflects a much wider debate that is taking place in America and Britain, and which I think some new polling, released yesterday, helps to resolve.

On one side of the debate are some very significant people in America, including Elon Musk, intellectual Jordan Peterson, people in and around the Trump camp, and a handful of American politicians who wield considerable power and influence.

They are joined by the so-called ‘online Right’ here in Britain, a loose and amorphous network of mainly younger activists who often have a significant following on social media and/or write and appear in new media.

Together —and I’m painting broad strokes here—this group view Tommy Robinson as a Nelson Mandela-type figure, somebody who for much of the last fifteen years has, in their eyes, courageously called out the rape gangs, radical Islamism, and spoken up for the white working-class when very few people in this country were willing to do so.

In turn, they argue, Robinson has been unfairly and relentlessly persecuted by the British state. He is not so much a criminal as political prisoner, they say, a man who lost his freedom for speaking the truth. And while neither they nor Robinson might want to see him join the Reform party, what they do want is for him to be released from prison, treated with respect and, I presume, brought into mainstream politics.

On the other side of this debate are people like Nigel Farage, most of the Reform MPs, and many disgruntled British conservatives who have a somewhat different view of Robinson —one shaped by decades of campaigning in, and actually winning, nationwide elections and a deep familiarity with the British psyche.

They say that while it might be true that Tommy Robinson has a significant following among Americans who have little understanding of the intricacies of British politics, as well as the online Right who have little experience of winning elections, it is also true that Robinson remains a fringe, divisive, and toxic figure in British political life who is making the task of saving our country much harder than it ought to be.

Robinson, his critics say, is not just a political prisoner —he is an actual criminal who has repeatedly broken British laws. He has a lengthy criminal record, having been associated with drugs, violence, and mortgage fraud. He briefly joined the British National Party (BNP), a movement cloaked in racism, anti-Semitism and neo-Nazism, which Farage consistently opposed and then defeated by channelling voters instead into his pro-democracy, non-racist and non-sectarian UK Independence Party (UKIP) —an achievement I know for a fact Farage considers to be one of his greatest.

And among the British people Tommy Robinson is also still strongly associated with his past leadership of the English Defence League (EDL)—a violent street movement which, between 2009 and 2014, deliberately avoided the ballot box in favour of provocative marches, drinking, and hooliganism, all of which violated the British people’s strong and historic opposition to anything that looks like political violence.

It is Britain’s ‘civic culture’, noted academics Gabriel Almond and Sidney Verba in the 1950s, which is one of our most distinctive traits. We are not like the French, the Germans, or the Italians —we do not ‘do’ political violence. It’s simply not who we are.

While some might say all this belongs in the history books it really does matter. As the academic Elisabeth Ivarsflaten has shown, if you look across Europe then you will find that the most successful anti-establishment movements are ones that have what Robinson does not —what she calls a ‘reputational shield’, a past that can be used to deflect accusations of racism, xenophobia, and extremism, taboos which the elite class use to silence and stigmatise any opposition to their dominance. Path dependency matters in politics; from where you start determines your eventual destination.

Nigel Farage, his UK Independence Party, and then Brexit Party, with their roots in Britain’s mainstream tradition of Euroscepticism, have this reputational shield. But the likes of the BNP and Tommy Robinson, with their roots in political extremism and/or violence, do not. This is not to say that Robinson was wrong to highlight issues which the state was ignoring, like the rape gangs, and does not have a point when he says we have been too soft on radical Islamism. Just that because of where he started he is now incapable of building anything beyond a fairly fringe movement.

Hence why Nigel Farage remains the only anti-establishment figure in British politics to not only build mass movements but to win two sets of nationwide elections with two different political parties. When Robinson stood for election to the European Parliament only five years ago he attracted just 39,000 voters, or 2.2% of the vote. When Farage’s Brexit Party stood at the same election they mobilised 5.2 million votes or 31% of the vote, which is basically the level of support Reform will need to mobilise (32%) to come through the middle and win a general election. This will be extremely difficult but Nigel Farage is the only figure who has a chance of pulling it off.

And much of this is now supported by some brand new polling, released yesterday by More in Common. Contrary to what you might have heard on Twitter/X, the polling paints an interesting and some might say realistic picture of the public mood.

It finds, firstly, that Tommy Robinson is deeply unpopular among the British people. In fact, among all voters, he is about as unpopular as the current Labour Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, with a net rating of minus 34.

This plunges even further to minus 48 among Conservative Party voters and minus 43 among Labour voters, all groups that would be critical to mobilising a viable alternative to the establishment. Robinson is, in other words, toxic —he is viewed about as favourably in Britain as Meghan Markle.

Furthermore, while some of Robinson’s supporters have been very critical of Nigel Farage’s decision to block the former English Defence League leader from ever joining Reform, the polling once again paints a different picture.

Out there in the country, just 12% of people, a tiny minority, think Nigel Farage made “the wrong decision” by saying Robinson would not be welcome in Reform. In sharp contrast, exactly half the country, 50%, think Farage made “the right decision”, which is twice what Reform is currently polling.

In fact, among supporters of every political party only a small minority think Farage was ‘wrong’ to exclude Robinson from joining Reform.

Among Reform voters, close to 60% think Farage made the “right decision”, as do, crucially, two-thirds of Tory voters and Liberal Democrats, and close to 60% of Labour voters, all of whom represent future growth areas for Reform.

Farage, in other words, is much closer to the public mood on this than his critics would like to think. And that’s not all.

When people were also asked whether they think Farage’s decision to distance his party from Robinson reflects ‘well or badly’ on Reform, just 9% of people said it reflects badly on Reform while more than four times that number, 39%, said it reflects well on Reform, rising to 55% among those all-important Conservative Party voters who will ultimately decide whether Reform reshape the entire political system.

What I’m saying, in other words, is that while many people who spend most of their days online or live a long way away in America might complain about Nigel Farage’s decision to distance himself from Tommy Robinson, a much larger number of people out there in the country, people who will actually decide the outcome of the next general election, people who will actually determine whether or not we get serious opposition to the failing elite consensus, welcome Farage’s decision.

What many of them want to see —urgently— is a serious, respectable, credible, compelling, and competent alternative to the old parties and the broken elite consensus in this country —an alternative that is actually capable of winning elections, ending mass uncontrolled immigration, fixing our broken borders, overhauling the failed policy of state multiculturalism, demolishing woke ideology, reviving prosperity, and delivering visible, meaningful, and tangible change.

They don’t want a protest group that only speaks to true believers, alienates middle England and promotes figures who are helpful for the establishment, who can be used to silence and stigmatise others who want to change this country for the better.

No, what many people want is a well-organised and sophisticated political party that is tune with British culture and the public mood, could realistically win the next general election, and genuinely take back control of this country.

And they want it now.

