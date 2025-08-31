Matt Goodwin

James Bishop
1h

Sounds like your Labor Party in the UK and ours in Australia are reading from exactly the same recipe book. Here, in Australia, it is a recipe for a complete disaster. Our few remaining secondary industries are looking to move off shore because of the cost of power. Like you, we have many more immigrants arriving every single year and no where for them to live, no jobs for them to be offered, most of them won't work anyway, so our way of life, thanks to the twin evils ... immigration and Net Zero, is rapidly heading into the toilet.

Farmers face compulsory acquisition of their land for wind farms and solar farms. Prices for everything you might care to name (power bills especially) are increasing at dizzying rates.

All the while our inept Prime Minister keeps harping on about 'the science' and 'saving the plant.'

meanwhile more and more people are realising what no matter what damage is done to our energy grid or our way of life, it simply is NOT POSSIBLE for a modern society to be fully powered by Wind and Solar.

As well, more and more people are waking up that whatever we do in Australia, China, India, Russia and the USA are not working towards Net Zero by any time soon.

So what in the heck is the whole thing all about?

Here in Australia, its a get rich quick scam for the big end of town. They are guaranteed a profit of 18% for their investment in 'renewables.' The people, us dopes that is, we all pay and they pocket enormous profits.

I'm 75 and won't live to see the end of all of this but I worry what on earth of our once beautiful nation will be left for my grandchildren to inherit.

Richard North
1h

I have been a member of the GWPF for a dozen years or so, so I welcome this post.

I also read today that Norway may well stop exporting power to us this winter, which would make Net Zero-induced power cuts more likely, and mean the MSM can no longer ignore the Net Zero madness.

There are things Starmer could do which run counter to his ideology which would slow Labour's loss of popularity. Suspend or ignore the ECHR is one. Ditching or just slowing the rush for Net Zero is another. I assume he will be toast in a year's time regardless, and I believe he has decided to remain ideologically pure till then.

