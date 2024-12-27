Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 65,200 subscribers from 173 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Get everything —the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments, and know you’re supporting independent writers who are making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

At the start of this year, our community had 22,000 readers from 50 countries; at the end of this year, we now have 65,200 readers from 173 countries.

There’s no doubt that over the last year we’ve given you, our readers, a lot of content —246 pieces to be exact, which is an average of four pieces a week.

Is this too much?

I’ve often asked myself that question, conscious that some of you might feel bombarded.

But then, when something happens —a new election, a new policy, a new event, a new bombshell poll, a new report the government would rather you not hear about—I find myself wanting to process my own thoughts by writing about it, and wanting to hear your thoughts in the comments, too.

And if you look at the rate at which this community is growing, in the chart below, then people are sticking with us, even if they might not be reading every single piece.

While putting out this content, I’ve also remained strongly committed to what I think this Substack is all about, what I think makes it unique.

Calling out the endless nonsense among the elite class.

Challenging lazy groupthink.

Countering the elite consensus.

Representing and respecting the Forgotten Majority.

And contributing to bringing about real change in culture and politics.

So, having said all that, which of those 246 pieces make it into the Top Ten of 2024?

I think there are two ways of answering this.

Our top ten most read pieces; and my personal favourites, the ten pieces which I think really mattered because they shifted the dial, shaped the debate, were well ahead of the curve, suggested things that ended up in party manifestoes, or simply reflect what this community is all about. So here we go …

If we rank pieces simply by their number of views, in ascending rank order, then our top ten pieces of 2024 are:

10) A bombshell new poll: why Reform is surging

9) I’ve launched a national campaign — and need your help!

8) Why Labour’s extreme immigration plan will make all this worse

7) The Southport Scandal we will NEVER forget

6) Here comes the free speech CRACKDOWN which we must resist

5) Anonymous Zoomer: Where is the #MeToo outrage over this?

4) What I told the BBC. And what their reaction tells us.

3) No. This is NOT just “far-right thuggery”

2) Have I “radicalised”? A reply to my critics

1) What did you expect? Britain’s protests reflect DECADES of elite failure

But you know what?

While I like all these pieces this list misses out some of my personal favourites, which I either really enjoyed writing, enjoyed watching the reaction they generated (!), or which best capture the true essence of this Substack.

More often than not, these were also pieces that were well ahead of the debate, well ahead of the curve, often predicting what was about to unfold before anybody else did.

This, too, is what I think gives this Substack real value to readers. Yes, we constantly challenge groupthink and the broken establishment consensus. But we are often right when so many others out there are embarrassingly wide of the mark.

So, for what it’s worth, here’s my personal top ten with a brief note alongside them about why I think they are important and among my favourites of all time …

10) Are the British Tories dying? This piece, back in January, basically forecast the collapse of the Tories, the rise of Reform, the ongoing political realignment, and what we now see unfolding around us today. I consistently argued that the Tories, under Rishi Sunak, would be demolished at the ballot box. I was also among the first, in 2022, when Sunak took over to explain why he would be a disaster.

9) The Big Tory Lie. This piece showed in detail how the Tories lied to the country and did the opposite of what they promised. It also makes clear my own sense of anger with the Tories and has become a key reference point in the debate about mass immigration and what is happening to our country. Even Tory MPs have messaged me privately to say they agree with it.

8) Are the Kids Alt Right? Again, long before anybody else was even talking about it —about strong support among young people for Reform, Trump, Marine Le Pen, the Alternative for Germany—we were among the first to point to how Zoomers and Millennials, especially men, were shifting right and embracing national populism.

7) What Britain will look like in 2036. This really was one of my favourites. Why? Because it captures what this Substack is all about —pulling back the curtain and, with evidence, explaining to people what is happening in their own country, and what is going to happen over the next decade or so if we don’t change course. It gives people the information they need and engages with a subject the elite class refuse to be honest with the people about.

6) We are being led by Fools: the shocking case of Abdul Ezedi. This was an especially important piece for me, not only because it explained how utterly incompetent our elites are and our completely broken the system is. But because it was also one of the first pieces where I’m genuinely exasperated and angry with what’s happening in our country, where I’m giving voice to the Forgotten Majority —what they want, what they think, and what they deserve. It went viral and is among our most read of all time. It was a watershed piece in many respects.

5) What if Nigel stands? This piece, all the way back in March, successfully called what was about to happen in British politics and is still unfolding today. It forecast that Nigel Farage would return to frontline politics, takeover Reform, pointed to the large amount of political space that exists for Reform, and essentially highlighted what we are seeing today —Reform picking up the political realignment from the declining Tories and starting to morph from the margins to the mainstream. We were also the very first to explain the Reform vote, why people were voting Reform, and identify its top seats, all of which was then confirmed at the election.

4) Labour’s Looming Losses: Why the next Labour government will be unpopular very quickly. Also written back in March, this piece went against the grain by explaining that while Labour were likely to win the next general election, and win convincingly, they would soon become one of the most unpopular governments in recent history, which has indeed occurred. Among other things, I explained why they were making idiotic promises and looked set to disappoint on the economy and immigration.

3) Populism is Surging -Elites are Lost. Ever since this Substack launched, in late 2022, we’ve been consistently ahead of the curve when it comes to explaining the rise and durability of national populism. And this year was no different, when we pointed to what was about to unfold in the likes of France, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and more. Anchored in evidence, we’ve consistently explained why millions of people are rebelling against the liberal establishment and have good reasons for doing so.

2) Why Trump’s Heading for a Landslide. Written back in July, it’s all in the title. Alongside a piece titled ‘Why Kamala Harris will be a disaster’, we had a very good U.S. election, continually pointing out the likelihood of what much of the elite class was doing all it could to avoid —a Trump landslide. And we have also consistently pointed to the unfolding and expanding realignment in the U.S., long before the 2024 presidential election itself. Again, we’ve been ahead of the curve.

1) The Shocking Case of Thomas Roberts. I could have included other pieces that successfully predicted elections and developments but there was just something about this case, the case of Thomas Roberts, which struck a chord with me. It just reveals how truly broken the system is, how utterly incompetent our leaders are, and throws full light on the tragic consequences that some people are left to endure. If there is one piece that I could force everybody in Westminster to read then it would be this one. I regularly reference Thomas in my speeches and it’s one of those cases that brings home why we are doing what we are doing.

There are certainly a few others that I enjoyed writing but which are not on this list.

Like the pieces on the Tory elite class, why our hapless elites from the Democrats to the Labour Party are still completely lost, why Labour’s plan for “smashing the gangs” will never work (written back in March before Labour even came to power and now validated by the chaos we are still witnessing in the Channel), and pieces which reflect our strong and growing impact on the national debate and parliament.

But this is my personal top ten.

Why don’t you let me know which pieces you enjoyed the most this year and also share your thoughts about the volume and regularity of pieces in the comments below?

Best wishes, Matt

