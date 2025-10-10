Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 86,600 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

I’ve been on the road around Europe meeting with politicians to discuss the similar problems we are facing and how to fix them. This included delivering a speech to Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. A transcript of the speech is below.

Why is British politics experiencing a historic political ‘realignment’ that will, if the polls are correct, deliver a Reform-led government, headed by Nigel Farage?

To answer this question, let me first set out a few facts about what is currently underway in Britain.

By the year 2063, white Britons will be a minority in the country.

Among the under-40s, this will happen much earlier, potentially as early as the year 2050 —only twenty-five years away.

By the year 2079, the foreign-born --people who were born outside Britain--- and their immediate descendants, will represent a majority in the entire country.

In England, already today, more than 40 per cent of all babies have at least one parent who was born outside the country, with the most common including India, Pakistani, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Ghana, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

By 2100, by the end of this century, one in four British adults and roughly one in three young people, unless we change the direction of travel, will follow Islam.

Today, more than one million people in Britain do not speak English, while in more than 2,000 schools a majority of children do not speak English as their first language.

Muhammad, including variants of the name, has been the most popular boys name in Britain, since 2016.

And in many areas of the country, somewhere between 20 and 40 per cent of people from minority backgrounds openly reject an English, British, and UK identity.

All these things points to the answer to the question of why British politics is currently in a state of profound and historic change —a political realignment.

We have an immigration crisis, a demographic crisis, which nobody in Westminster is seriously responding to. And this crisis has two key elements.

The first is the illegal migration crisis.

According to the Pew Research Centre, there are more than one million illegal migrants living and working in Britain, today.

They are now being joined by nearly 200,000 additional unvetted illegal migrants, who are arriving on the small boats from France.

And if the current average trend continues, they will soon be joined by another 181,000 illegal migrants on the small boats by the next general election.

More unvetted migrants have now crossed into the country on the small boats than we currently have people serving in the British armed forces.

Nobody voted for this. Nobody wants this.

Yet once they have entered Britain illegally, they are then sent by our current Labour government into the very heart of our local communities –next to families, next to schools, next to synagogues, next to children.

The cost of this absurd police is some £5.7 million a day for the hardworking British taxpayer, or £15 billion over the next decade.

We don’t know who these people are.

We don’t know where they are from.

We don’t know what they believe.

We don’t know why they are here.

What we do know is they have included supporters of Islamic state, murderers, rapists, and “alleged” Iranian terrorists and that Islamic state has been using Europe’s migration crisis to infiltrate Western nations.

Such as the recent case of a known terrorist from the Muslim Brotherhood, from Egypt, who had previously been convicted of making bombs.

He entered Britain illegally, was put in a four-star Hilton Hotel, paid for by the British taxpayer, allowed to roam the streets for seventeen months while the Home Office decided what to do and during this time he raped a woman in London’s Hyde Park.

I could sit here and give you many more cases like this.

The illegal migration crisis is making a mockery of the United Kingdom’s claim to be a self-governing, independent, sovereign nation.

And it is breaking the social contract between citizens and their democratically elected politicians in Westminster, whose are supposed to keep people safe and secure in their own country.

Now, the erosion of this social contract is being compounded by a second key aspect of this crisis —the spiralling legal immigration crisis in Britain.

This began with Tony Blair, in 1997, and was then accelerated by the so-called “conservative” party, between 2010 and 2024.

Most recently, under Boris Johnson, mass immigration, mass uncontrolled immigration, was put on steroids.

From 2021, nearly 4 million immigrants, net, entered Britain through Boris Johnson’s strategy of liberalising the entire immigration system.

Some 80% of this immigration, furthermore, has come from radically different if not incompatible nations outside Europe —80%— from Nigeria, China, India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan.

It has fundamentally reshaped Britain’s population with no democratic mandate whatsoever.

Again, nobody voted for this. Nobody asked for this. It was not in anybody’s manifesto.

In fact, Boris Johnson promised the opposite in 2019 –he promised he would “lower the overall numbers”. But once in power he did the opposite.

Here’s just one fact to consider.

In every single year since 1997, in each single year since Tony Blair came to power, there has been more immigration into the UK than there was during the entire period that spans the Anglo-Saxons in the fifth century and the end of the Second World War.

In other words, there has been more inward migration into Britain in every single year over the last 18 years than there was in the entire 1,500 years separating the Anglo-Saxons and the end of the Second World War.

That is the sheer scale of the change we are witnessing.

We are living through the largest and most profound increase in our country’s population since official records began, in 1701.

Again, nobody voted for this. Nobody asked for this.

The Westminster class say: “it’s making us richer, it’s good for the economy”.

But this is not true.

The evidence on the economics of mass immigration is now clear. From Finland to Denmark to the Netherlands to Britain, major studies all find the same thing.

The exact kind of migration we now have here in Europe, and which our leaders are continuing to encourage –low wage, low skill, poorly educated, non-European—is making Western nations poorer, not richer, weaker not stronger.

It is a net fiscal cost, not a net fiscal benefit.

It is imposing enormous costs onto taxpayers during what is also the worst cost-of-living crisis since the Second World War.

The economic problems are one thing; the cultural problems another.

Consider the rape gang scandal, the grooming gang scandal.

This refers to the industrial-scale rape and sexual assault of British children, which saw highly organised clan-based networks of Pakistanis get children –children—addicted to heroin, cocaine, and alcohol so they could abuse and traffic them around the country.

An estimated one million children, from the 1960s onward, were raped and abused in this way and yet our politicians in Westminster said, for many years, it was “Islamophobic”, “racist” and “far-right” to suggest this was even happening at all.

In fact, only this year, only in 2025, was a government finally willing to commit to hold a national inquiry into this horrific scandal.

Now, why am I talking about this?

Because the rape gang scandal is a powerful symbol of the cultural problem we have imported into Britain through mass legal immigration.

As Garrett Jones notes in his work, immigration is not simply the movement of peoples; it is the movement of cultures.

And we are importing cultures that are fundamentally opposed to the traditions, values, and ways of life that have long held our country together.

The reason millions of people are planning to vote for the Reform party at the next general election, which is currently on 35% of the vote, the reason people are now protesting and marching in the streets, and the reason many more are spontaneously flying the Union and St George’s flags from lampposts, public buildings, and their homes is, ultimately, because of the immigration and demographic crisis.

Which raises the obvious question: how can we fix it?

How you fix it is by announcing an immediate end to the extreme policy of mass uncontrolled immigration.

The United Kingdom will leave the European Convention on Human Rights, the ECHR.

The United Kingdom will repeal Tony Blair’s Human Rights Act, which entrenches the ECHR into domestic law.

The United Kingdom will move to detain and deport anybody who enters the country illegally, processing them offshore and no longer putting them next to British families, children, synagogues, and schools.

The United Kingdom will establish a principle of national preference once again, putting the hardworking, law-abiding, tax-paying citizens of its country first.

And the United Kingdom will dramatically reshape and reform legal immigration into our country.

You will no longer be able to stay in the UK indefinitely.

We will move to a policy of five-year renewable visas that will only be renewed if the applicant can speak English fluently and to a high standard, make a net contribution to the economy, does not have a criminal record, and does not rely on welfare benefits and social housing subsidised by the taxpayer at an estimated cost of £15 billion a year.

The legal migration regime will be completely reshaped. And the illegal migration regime will be completely reshaped.

Because if we do not do this then the social contract in our country will collapse.

People will withdraw support for the state.

They will withdraw support for welfare.

And we will head into more of what we saw in our country in the aftermath of the Southport atrocities, when the son of Rwandan migrants murdered three little girls –civil unrest.

Nobody wants that to happen.

Nobody wants public trust to collapse.

Nobody wants to live in a divided society.

The answer to the problem facing my country, which is also a Europe-wide problem, is to regain control of the borders and regain control of the immigration system.

This is why British politics is facing the most significant reset for more than a century. The rise of Reform is the most significant political insurgency since the rise of the Labour Party in the early years of the twentieth century.

And to the Westminster class that asks itself “why is this happening?” I say this –you only have yourselves to blame.

Thank you very much.