Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
8hEdited

Brilliant speech Matt, but utterly depressing particularly as so many of your audience with their cushioned and pampered lives won’t have a clue what you’re talking about. And even if they do, they won’t care because their global agenda is the only thing that matters. The plebs don’t matter to them, apart from as worker drones. All that matters is that chaos is created in order to have excuses to bring in ever more legislation to control us.

If people can’t see by now that wanting a sovereign, independent home for British people with its wonderful culture and history, is not a racist endeavour, then I’m not sure what will get through to them. If they can’t see that not wanting thousands of men from countries which regard women as trash to be used and abused isn’t racist, I’m not sure what will. If they’re happy to allow sharia courts, cousin marriage, rape gangs, sectarian violence, terrorist attacks in order to continue their ‘diversity is our strength’ mantra, then I can only think that they’re so deluded as to be unreachable. Thank goodness that so many are waking up via Unite the Kingdom, Raise the Colours and the commenters and citizen journalists such as Matt etc. We can only hope that it’s not too late to turn things around. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Observations from the Bridge's avatar
Observations from the Bridge
8h

Not withstanding this excellent speech Matt. The next question that Reform needs to answer is how it moves on from its immigration-justice sweet spot. I was out leaflet dropping for Reform in my local area in Shropshire. People liked what Reform were doing BUT for some it was how are Reform going to improve the Economy, Improve the NHS and GP access, Improve Education. They like Nigel and they like Zia BUT where’s the real back up who talks on the Economy, Health, Education, Business. They want to see some flesh on the bones before they commit their vote. This used to be a solid Conservative vote area now it’s very marginal both at Council and MP level. They have seen the rally’s in Birmingham but want to see more. It will be interesting to see in the next 2 weeks whether Kemi Badenochs conference speech has moved the dial (I don’t think it will) Although Reform is a new party and doesn’t have any barnacles on the keel at some stage Reform will have to set out its philosophy and policies to harden its good poll ratings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture