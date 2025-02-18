Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 71,200 subscribers from 177 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Last week, I joined Jordan Peterson, on his podcast, to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing Britain and the West more generally.

It’s not often you get the chance to talk to one of the world’s leading intellectuals and a podcast with around 10 million subscribers.

Among other things, we covered: why I left the universities; the collapse of the British Tories; the rise of Reform; the rape gangs scandal; the mass immigration experiment; Southport; Tommy Robinson; free speech; and Trump 2.

Here’s a short clip from our discussion. You can watch the full thing here. You can also listen to it on Spotify if that’s what you prefer.

