I wanted to take a moment to wish everybody in our community a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Wherever you are and whoever you’re with —family, friends, yourself— know that somebody out there (well, 65,027 people out there to be exact!)—are all taking a moment to wish you and their fellow members a Merry Christmas. So, raise a glass or leave it in the comments below, which are open to everybody today. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all, Matt
Merry Christmas Matt. Keep up the great work and hopefully 2025 will bring some sense and direction to the country. Best wishes.
Merry Christmas Matt and all other substack friends. Hope this year things begin to change for the better. The fight for normality continues but thanks for being a voice for others and a sense that these beliefs are really the majority - and we are being heard now.