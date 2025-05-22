Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 79,400 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Tomorrow morning, Friday 23 May, I'll be in discussion with Konstantin Kisin —author, comedian, co-host of the very popular show Triggernometry—and one of my favourite thinkers who has a strong grasp of what’s going wrong in the West today.

Topics we’ll discuss include:

Who is voting Reform and why?

Is it finally over for the Tories?

Can Nigel Farage really become the next prime minister?

What does Reform need to do to win the next election?

What have we learned from the local elections and the polling since?

What are we learning about Keir Starmer’s Labour Party?

And what do the latest immigration numbers tell us about Britain?

To watch the discussion, make sure you download the Substack App and then tune in tomorrow at 10AM BST.

Key portions of the conversation will be for our paying subscribers only who make our work possible —subscribe today to avoid missing out and get access to everything.

And remember if you’re a pensioner, emergency worker, veteran or student you can email matt@mattgoodwin.org for a discount.