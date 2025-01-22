Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 68,500 subscribers from 175 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Here’s a thought experiment.

I want you to imagine that you just woke up and instead of reading this Substack you are reading about all the things a new government here in the UK is doing on Day One of taking power —a list of decisions and policies which are the equivalent of what President Trump has already done since returning to the White House this week.

Here’s what you’d be reading in this list of ‘shock and awe’ announcements, a list that has already caught the attention of none other than Mr Elon Musk:

This morning, after years of uncontrolled, unprecedented mass immigration, the new UK government has declared a ‘national border emergency’, acknowledging that the UK is no longer controlling its own borders and is no longer an independent, sovereign nation-state that is capable of controlling its own territory and keeping its own people safe and secure.

As of this morning, the military is currently being sent to the Channel and the south coast to help bring an immediate end to the small boat invasion, patrolling the waters and detaining every illegal migrant as they arrive on shore so they never come close to interacting with the British people, never-mind being put in luxury hotels and allowed to wander the streets.

While the new government is temporarily detaining illegal migrants in camps, far away from the British people, it is also establishing a new reception centre on Ascension Island —otherwise known as a new, active deterrent (along with the military). Nobody who arrives illegally, the government just announced, should have any prospect of remaining in the UK. The era of giving illegal migrants incentives to come is over; the era of providing powerful disincentives has arrived.

With the help of the military, illegal migrants will now be immediately transferred to Ascension Island where their claims will be processed by British officials. Those not found to be genuine refugees will be returned to their home country. Those found to be genuine refugees could either remain on Ascension Island until it is safe to return, or be transferred to a safe third state.

Recognising the scale of its mandate from voters, the new government has also made it clear this morning that it intends to immediately withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), reform the Human Rights Act (HRA), and do whatever else is necessary to regain control of broken borders and re-establish the supremacy of UK law over foreign courts, conventions and supranational bodies. The era of UK law being subordinated is now also over.

The government has also outlined plans to fast-track the immediate deportation of not just illegal migrants who arrive on small boats but some 1.2 million illegal migrants who have been living and working in the UK since 2017, as well as any foreign national who breaks UK law and/or are considered a security threat. Alongside deporting some 17,000 foreign national criminals in the UK, this too will send a powerful message to would-be illegal migrants around the world that the UK is no longer a ‘soft touch’.

The new government has also announced it will use the foreign aid budget, visa programmes and penalties to apply pressure on nations which refuse to accept the return of their nationals who are convicted of breaking UK laws.

While ushering in enormous penalties and fines for companies that hire illegal migrants and support the black economy, the UK government has also just announced that it will be reintroducing the requirement for jobs to be advertised for British workers before an employer applies to sponsor visas for overseas workers —a requirement removed under Boris Johnson and the Tories.

The new government has also announced it is taking steps to block citizenship for the children of immigrants who are in the UK illegally, while passing new laws to immediately deport dual and foreign nationals convicted of involvement in the rape gangs and ensure British nationals who are convicted of raping and abusing children receive full life sentences without the possibility of parole.

A new national priority is being established to eliminate organised drug and people trafficking gangs on UK soil, designating them terrorist organisations and instructing intelligence services to anything within their power to smash them apart, including ‘county lines’ gangs and illegal migration gangs.

All UK foreign aid programmes are being suspended for 90 days, pending a full review to determine whether they are aligned with the new UK policy goal of ensuring the safety, security, and prosperity of the UK people. The era, for example, of handing £500 million to farmers overseas while smashing family farms here in Britain with new taxes is over.

All constraints on energy production are being removed, including on North Sea gas, oil, and fracking, while incredibly costly Net Zero policies are being paused. The 2019 Net Zero laws are being overturned while things like the electric vehicle mandate, ULEZ in London, and combustible engine ban are all going.

The new government is also withdrawing the UK from the Paris Agreement, with the £11.6 billion allocated for International Climate Finance being redirected to spend on improving the National Health Service and social care system instead.

Reforming the state is being prioritised, including the passing of laws which make it clear any civil servants who fail to comply with the new government, such as by striking or refusing to work on laws supposedly impartial civil servants happen to disagree with, will be immediately sacked

All civil servants and public sector officials are currently being told they must return to work, in the office, five days a week or also be sacked.

Radical woke ideology, including gender identity, is being shut down in all public sector institutions, including the National Health Service (NHS), the military, schools, universities, police, and government departments. It is unscientific, divisive and violates the neutrality of our public, taxpayer funded institutions.

Identity-based recruitment processes and the use of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) policies are being completely replaced with new hiring process based on meritocracy and individual achievement, not fixed group identities.

The government has also announced the restoration of full free speech and the ending of censorship, reminding the country this is the home of Magna Carta and individual liberty. This will include the immediate removal of ‘non-crime hate incidents’, hate laws, the use of gender pronouns and other speech codes in public office, as well as the full enactment of the Higher Education (Free Speech) Act and radical reform of the Equalities Act, if not repealing it altogether.

Any civil servants who engaged in attempts to curb free speech are having their security clearances revoked, while any non-government organizations (NGOs) which erode free speech and/or advance anti-UK and anti-Western positions are having their taxpayer-funding reviewed, if not removed, such as Labour-aligned research centres that plotted o “kill” Elon Musk’s X platform

All public sector institutions, government departments, and agencies are being instructed to reshape work around a clear definition of biological sex and end the use of radical gender identity theory in public institutions, including the teaching of our children and young people. The UK will now only recognise two sexes. Taxpayer-funded institutions will no longer advocate transgender ideology and multiple genders.

All Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion policies are being closed across government, the public sector and NHS, while jobs based on DEI are being shut down with the funding redirected to improve the delivery of public services. The government is also removing the public sector equalities duty from all public bodies.

Rainbow lanyards and other symbols of politicisation are no longer permitted in the NHS, police, military, and any other public institutions. Public officials are there to deliver public services, not spread radical political dogma.

A new UK Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is being established, focused on slashing waste in government and regaining central control over an overly bureaucratic, inefficient, and politicised state. It’s overriding focus will be to reduce the size of the state and pass any savings on to taxpayers.

The government is currently revoking/removing all previous efforts to remove voter identification, which it views as a blatant attempt to bias election outcomes and increase fraud, and is also removing the right of any and all foreign nationals to vote in UK-based elections.

A new ‘Unit for Data Transparency’ is being established to ensure that UK taxpayers are given comprehensive data and information about immigration, crime (including rape gangs), welfare, housing, and the economy, organised by immigration status, citizenship, and ethnicity, in an easily accessible format and on an annual basis. This is anchored in a new statutory duty on all departments to collect and publish data. The era of governments blaming voters for “misinformation” while hiding information and data from them is over.

Any state programmes that directly increase the cost-of-living for UK families and consumers are to be reviewed and, ideally, shut down. Every government department is being sent an order to search for ways to reduce the cost-of-living and remove any unnecessary spending.

This is what the UK equivalent of Donald Trump’s first day or two would look like —a complete overhaul of the established status-quo and the elite consensus. As always, let me know what you think in the comments and whether you would add anything else!

