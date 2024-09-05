Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 51,900 subscribers from 164 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X

I’ve always believed that a few, highly committed, hard-working, focused people can have an impact that is wholly disproportionate to their actual number.

This is one reason why I set up this Substack —to have a tangible, meaningful and visible impact on the national conversation.

And now we’re taking our next step.

I’m writing this to you from the beaches of Calais and just before we move on to the white cliffs of Dover, the Supreme Court, and the House of Commons.

Why? Because this is where we’re making our first major short film.

I say “our” because the film —the team, the time, the edit, the promotion—has been funded and made possible by our paying and founding members.

In other words, you.

This is your creation. Your body of work. It’s something you can look back on and share with your friends and say, “I helped create that, I played a role in that”.

What do I hope we’ll achieve, together?

Well, I also believe that a well produced, a well edited, and a hard-hitting film with a clear call to action can have more impact than hundreds of opinion pieces and essays.

We want this video to go viral, to be watched by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people so we can (1) inform them about the issue we are exploring (2) expose them to a different view, and (3) provide a credible answer to the questions they are asking.

I don’t know about you but I’m tired of people complaining without getting out there and providing an alternative that people can rally around.

We finish recording the film tomorrow and then, once it’s edited, will send it straight to our paying and founding members first —before anybody else— to underline the fact that were it not from them this work would not be happening.

From the beaches of Calais, Matt

