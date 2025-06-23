Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lesley Snell's avatar
Lesley Snell
10h

It was an excellent and colourful piece Matt, hit the nail on the head. Regarding the Ship of Theseus , again that is exactly right , we are becoming something else entirely . Losing so much in terms of culture, history, way of life, widely agreed norms , rule of law . Unfortunately London is a blueprint for the whole country if the tide isn’t stemmed and reversed. The process is already well underway in our other major cities . I cannot understand people who seem unable to see this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
The Martyr's avatar
The Martyr
10hEdited

What happens in London today will happen in the rest of the Yookay tomorrow. Many of the indigenous population are being pushed to the edges of the country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
126 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture