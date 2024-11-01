Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3

Live with Matt - Nov 1

Join me live on the Substack app every Friday at 12-1pm
Matt Goodwin
Nov 01, 2024
∙ Paid
3
Share

Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 58,600 subscribers from 169 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, Live with Matt each week, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discou…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Matt Goodwin to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Matt Goodwin
Matt Goodwin
Authors
Matt Goodwin
Recent Posts
The Matt Goodwin Podcast - Oct 25
  Matt Goodwin
Live with Matt - Oct 25
  Matt Goodwin
The Matt Goodwin Podcast - Oct 18
  Matt Goodwin
Live with Matt - Oct 18
  Matt Goodwin
Live with Matt Oct 11
  Matt Goodwin
Live with Matt Oct 4
  Matt Goodwin