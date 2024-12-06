Live with Matt - Dec 6

Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to 63,200 subscribers from 171 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint a month and access all the benefits: the full archive, Live with Matt discussions every Friday, exclusive posts, events, the ability to leave comments, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Upgrade now

Hi Friends—

Here’s our latest “Live with Matt” (December 6) for Founding and Paid subscribers who can watch the full recording above. Free subscribers will be able to see a preview.

We are now holding these weekly, every Friday 12pm-1pm UK time so we can build a stronger relationship and give our most committed supporters a direct line to Matt, and vice versa.

We will also be holding them on special occasions, such as the U.S. presidential election night, by-elections, general elections, big political moments, and so on.

The aim is to provide immediate analysis and thoughts, and to have a forum where we can share crunch moments together, while building a sense of community.

Because this is ultimately what our platform is about —a community for like-minded people who want to discuss and bring about real world change.

Access everything

Live with Matt will always have an agenda. Here was today’s: