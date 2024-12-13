Live with Matt - Dec 13

The Matt Goodwin Podcast

We hold 'Live with Matt' on the Substack app weekly, every Friday 12pm-1pm UK time so we can build a stronger relationship and give our most committed supporters a direct line to Matt, and vice versa.

We hold 'Live with Matt' on the Substack app weekly, every Friday 12pm-1pm UK time so we can build a stronger relationship and give our most committed supporters a direct line to Matt, and vice versa.