Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Val Shield's avatar
Val Shield
2h

I did respond to the initial consultation and I have downloaded the FSU email to send. It’s just wrong that one religion should have privileges the others have not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Pickup's avatar
Mark Pickup
2h

It is no surprise that one of the favourite pass times of left-wing ideology is social engineering. They simply cannot leave us alone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture