As I said in my first State of the Nation with Matt Goodwin monologue tonight, which you can watch above, Britain’s border crisis is getting worse, not better.

Just look at the latest depressing numbers.

Between December 25-28, another 1,485 illegal migrants crossed into the UK on small boats, making a mockery of our claim to be a self-governing, sovereign nation which has “taken back control” of our borders.

In fact, this marks the busiest Christmas period for the small boat crossings since records began, in 2018.

Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper and their hapless Labour government were supposed to stop this crisis. Instead, they’re putting it on steroids.

This year alone, astonishingly, nearly 40,000 illegal migrants entered Britain while breaking our laws, 20% higher than the equivalent figure last year.

And since 2018, under both Labour and the Tories, the old parties, more than 150,000 illegal migrants have entered and stayed in Britain.

There is simply no evidence that Labour’s plan is working.

Who is entering Britain illegally?

Most of them are young men.

Many of them are from predominantly Muslim nations.

We don’t know who they are.

And we don’t know what they believe.

What we do know, though, is what these numbers reflect —that Labour’s plan to “smash the gangs”, which I predicted back in May, is simply not working.

And why would it work?

We have no active deterrent in place, nothing to deter would-be illegal migrants from making the journey.

Having dumped Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan, claiming that it was a waste of money while simultaneously not even bothering to wait and see if it had an effect, Labour have just left a huge open goal in its place.

They’ve even removed the policy that if you arrive in Britain illegally then you simply will not be allowed to stay in the country.

Instead, Starmer’s Labour government has created new incentives for illegal migrants to come, which is why the numbers are once again climbing.

They’ve approved around two-thirds of applications for asylum, essentially putting a big, flashing neon sign on the White Cliffs of Dover that reads:

“If you make it here we will probably let you stay”.

And they’ve done next to nothing to stop Britain being portrayed by people smugglers and indeed other European nations, like France, as a “soft touch”.

Which we are.

Why wouldn’t you try and enter Britain illegally if you knew that on arrival you will be given a cash card, a smart phone, welfare, free legal aid, a nice hotel room or private accommodation, free healthcare, and a place in school for your kids?

The entire system, in other words, is currently designed to incentivise rather than disincentivise more crossings.

And so, in turn, the costs of this crisis—both human and economic—are rocketing.

This year, nearly 80 illegal migrants have lost their lives or gone missing in the Channel, making it the deadliest year on record.

It’s a tragedy.

I’m sorry to say it but all those lost lives are not just on the gangs —they’re on our utterly hapless politicians on both the Left and Right who have consistently failed to get their arms around this crisis.

And then come the eye-watering economic costs that are left, as usual, for the hardworking British taxpayers to cover, which put simply are spiralling completely out of control.

At exactly the same time as hardworking British workers and taxpayers are being bombarded by the worst cost-of-living crisis since the Second World War, they are now also having to stump up £5.4 BILLION pounds a year to cover the escalating costs of our broken asylum system.

£5.4 billion a year!

And some estimate that the true cost is much higher, suggesting Britain has spent around £18 billion on this crisis in the last few years.

To put that number of £18 billion in perspective we just nabbed winter fuel payments off British pensioners to save £1.5 billion, and just smashed family farms up and down the country to save £500 million.

It’s not right.

It’s not fair.

And it’s certainly not treating the British people with the respect they deserve.

As I’ve said before, a country that cannot protect its own borders and territorial integrity is not a serious country, while a nation that refuses to prioritise the safety and security of its own people is not a serious nation.

Which is exactly why the British people are so frustrated and fed-up.

According to one recent poll, by YouGov, nearly 70% of British people now think that the immigration issue is being handled “badly”.

I’m surprised it’s not even higher if I’m honest.

Meanwhile, only 12% of Brits think Keir Starmer and the Labour government have been “successful” in office.

It’s only been five months since the general election but already, shaped by things like watching the embarrassing inability the once great British state to stop migrants entering the country illegally on ramshackle dinghies, the people have had enough.

These numbers, in short, are utterly dire for Keir Starmer and his Labour government.

They not only reflect how, in my view at least, the British people have zero faith in Labour to solve this crisis but are now also losing faith and confidence in the entire political and legal system to solve it.

And that is a very dangerous place for any nation-state to be.

So my view is this.

Labour, the political class, the people who run our country have to change direction.

And they have to change it now because the current plan is a disaster.

Unless something changes, and changes soon, the numbers and costs of this crisis will just continue to spiral.

In turn, the rising tide of anger and alienation out there in the country will just get stronger and stronger —possibly pushing us into a repeat of what we saw this summer with the sudden outbreak of riots and protests.

What does a change of direction mean, exactly?

Look, I’ve said it before.

It means leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

It means reforming if not repealing the Human Rights Act and replacing these laws with a new regime that ensures British courts and British judges cannot be overruled by foreign courts.

It means reinstalling the principle that if you arrive in Britain illegally, if your first act on entering our community is to break our laws, then you simply cannot be allowed to stay in this community.

And it means having an active deterrent, like the Rwanda plan but stronger —one that makes it crystal clear to everybody around the world that these islands are no longer a soft touch, that we will always put our laws and our courts first.

Yes. We are a fair and tolerant people.

Everybody knows this —everybody, that is, except the radical minority of woke progressives who insist on berating everybody on the West as “racist”.

We will happily help a small number of genuine refugees, as we have helped the Hong-Kongers, Ukrainians and others.

But look, this is also a country, a nation, a culture, a people that also value the importance of fair play —of playing by the rules and respecting the laws of our land.

I understand this.

The British people understand this.

So why don’t our leaders?