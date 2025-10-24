Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Brucey Boy
2h

When the full horror of this appalling institutional failure is revealed (and it will be) the people involved must go before a judge and try to defend the indefensible - long jail terms beckon for many of those officials who turned a blind eye. Anything less will shame this country for eternity! Keep up the great work Matt ;)

Alistair Kerr
2hEdited

It boils down to an English legal maxim: "Nemo judex in cause sua", or "no-one should be a judge in his/her own cause". Yet that is exactly the case with the grooming/rape inquiry. It was to be chaired by a former social worker and a policeman, when the crux of the inquiry was failings on the part of the police and social workers. A senior Judge or a KC ought to have been appointed, as is usual in this type of inquiry. Sir Keir Starmer KC knows this. But since the Government is running scared of Muslims, it dare not risk what the Judge might say in his/her judgment. An anodyne outcome, that offended no-one except the victims, had to be guaranteed in advance. This should become a public scandal. The responsible Minister should now resign.

11 more comments...

