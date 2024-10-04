Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 56,500 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, fortnightly Live with Matt discussions, join the debate, get discounts, notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

If there’s one thing that’s absolutely central to the British character, it’s the sense of fair play. From standing patiently in a queue to the love of good sportsmanship, the British are a people who play by the rules – and they expect others to do the same.

As Robert Baden-Powell, who was so convinced of this national trait he built the Boy Scout movement around it, explained: ‘If you see a big bully going for a small or weak boy, you stop him because it is not “fair play”.’

Don’t get me wrong, the British have no monopoly on fairness.

The idea of knights fighting with honour or ‘chivalry’ is a French coinage. Similarly, Samurai warriors lived by a particularly moral ‘bushido’ code.

But as historian Jonathan Duke-Evans argued in his magisterial book, An English Tradition? The History And Significance of Fair Play, our forebears revelled in a breed of civility that was for the masses as much as the noble knights of the realm: from rules governing punch-ups to those governing cricket.

It’s also a tradition that continues to the present day through ceaseless reinventions of Robin Hood and the instinctive support that the British people offer to plucky lower league football clubs that are pitted against premier league giants in the FA Cup.

However, while this aspect of our national character is blindingly obvious to ordinary British people, based on the last two months it is very clearly completely lost on the one person who now claims to speak on their behalf: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The intensifying scandal over ‘Freebiegate’ is the neon lit example of this.

The revelation that Keir Starmer and a growing list of Labour MPs have been shamelessly lining their pockets with free football tickets, concert tickets, stays at swanky apartments in New York, trips to VIP clubs in Ibiza, interest-free loans, and who knows what else from Labour donor Lord Alli is truly flabbergasting.

Keir Starmer’s personal shopping list of free stuff includes, by my count: 40 sets of tickets, £4,000 worth of hospitality tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, £700 tickets to see Coldplay, clothing worth £32,000 (and counting), glasses worth £2,485, and £20,000 of accommodation, including borrowing an £18 million penthouse flat.

Sure, he’s now given some of it back though, bizarrely, he’s keeping the clothes.

In fact, the Prime Minister who likes to present himself as being on the side of ordinary people, who spent the last five years continually berating Boris Johnson during the so-called ‘Partygate’ scandal, has greedily snaffled £100,000 pounds worth of gifts - an impressive swag, far eclipsing that of any other MP.

And this is certainly not an isolated incident.

Last year, don’t forget, it was revealed that while Starmer was senior public prosecutor he had billed the taxpayer for more than £160,000 for chauffeur-driven rides in London —despite living four miles from the Crown Prosecution Service office.

Astonishingly, he claimed nearly a quarter of a million pounds of public money on travel expenses while his successor, who also served the same five-year term, had an expense bill less than a third of the size of Starmer’s.

Starmer — or ‘Free Gear Keir’ as many British people are now calling him — has taken to the airwaves to say, like a pompous, morally righteous schoolteacher looking down on the rest of us, that much of this falls within ‘the rules’ in Westminster.

But what Starmer and his fellow Labour MPs have consistently failed to grasp since taking office is that while they may well be playing within the official rules they are certainly not playing within the British people’s sense of fair play.

There are few things the British people loathe more than hypocrites who insist that everybody else tighten their belt while showing little regard for doing so themselves.

Despite the nation struggling to make ends meet amid the most severe cost-of-living crisis for generations, Starmer still made these decisions.

He knew, before the election in July, there was more than a good chance that he would become Prime Minister. He knew, ever since entering politics, that leaders of parties and nations face intense scrutiny. And he knew, from watching Boris Johnson and the eruption of the Partygate scandal, when Starmer himself said the Tories were using government “like a cash machine”, and that under his Labour government “every pound would be precious”, that the game regarding freebies, gifts, and double standards had completely changed. Yet he still made these decisions.

What does that tell you about his priorities? What does that tell you about his judgement? This is not a party political point. It is about the character of a leader who appears to have no understanding of the character of the nation he is now leading.

This is why, in the polls, support for Starmer and Labour is falling through the floor. His leadership ratings, as pollsters Opinium revealed last week, have plummeted by more than 40 points since he took office in July, to minus 26 – a new record low.

What’s more, according to YouGov, close to two-thirds of all British people think it’s ‘unacceptable’ for MPs to accept tickets and gifts from party donors.

And when they were asked to describe Starmer’s Labour government, which is only three months old and should ordinarily be enjoying a honeymoon period, their top five responses were all negative —‘dishonest’, ‘the same as the rest’, ‘only interested in themselves’, ‘has unworkable policies’ and ‘should not be near power’.

But let’s be clear - this isn’t just about ‘Freebiegate’. However galling, this scandal is only a symptom of a much deeper disease within Number Ten and the Labour Cabinet, which are now violating the people’s sense of fair play on multiple fronts.

Just look at a few of the most glaring examples of this blatant hypocrisy.

This Labour government is forcing mums and dads up and down the country to pay more in school fees in the name of levelling the system while simultaneously fast-tracking the sons and daughters of its own Party elite into power.

Chair of the Labour Party Ellie Reeves happens to be the younger sister of Chancellor of Rachel. The new MP for Queens Park and Maida Vale, Georgia Gould, happens to be the daughter of Labour pollster and Blair confidante, Philip Gould. James Nash, elected as MP for Rushcliffe, happens to be Alistair Campbell’s nephew. And Sue Gray’s son, Liam Conlon, happens to have also found himself in the Commons.

It’s absolutely fine for Labour elites to give their own sons and daughters a leg-up, apparently, but not anybody else!

Starmer’s Labour government also claims to be on the side of the British people, but how many members of the public enjoyed the sight of prisoners being released early last month, having only served 40% of their sentences?

The overcrowding in prisons is certainly a problem that’s been building for years, but it’s on Labour’s watch that some of those set free were not even fitted with ankle tags. Even worse, Labour just signed off on paying £4 million to improve prisons in Albania so we can send 200 of the most dangerous Albanian criminals, who shouldn’t even be in Britain to begin with, out of the country while our own prisons fall apart!

And meanwhile close to 11,000 foreign national criminals are languishing in our own prisons because we’re unable to deport them while simultaneously having to release criminals back onto Britain’s streets, where they pose a direct risk to the British people and their children because we have no space in our prisons. It’s bonkers!

This, too, flies in the face of the British people’s strong sense of fairness - as does the sight of 140,000 migrants jumping the queue by breaking into Britain illegally.

Let me say something that the Forgotten Majority of hard-working, tax-paying people in this country will know is common sense but so few Labour elites seem willing to say aloud –your first act on entering Britain cannot be to break the law.

Yet, too often, in today’s politics, as thinker Thomas Sowell once said, immigration laws are the only laws that are discussed in terms of how to help people break them.

The contempt that small boat migrants have shown for our rule of law, many of whom we know from security services pose a real and serious danger to the British people, is matched by the contempt the Government has shown to the communities where GP services have been overwhelmed and classrooms are oversubscribed, and to the British taxpayer who has to pay for an illegal migrant’s housing, welfare, dental care, eye test, mobile phone, a cash-card, treatment on the NHS, a place in state school, school meals, and legal aid, which they use to undermine our own laws.

And that is to say nothing of the individual asylum-seekers and illegal migrants who repay this generosity and fairness with acts of violence, terror, rape and even murder. Just ask the families of Thomas Roberts, the aspiring marine, murdered by illegal migrant Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, British pensioner Terence Carney, murdered by asylum-seeker Ahmed Ali Alid, Brenda Blainey, the 87-year-old British woman murdered by failed Iranian asylum-seeker Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, or Lorraine Cox, the 32-year-old woman murdered by failed asylum-seeker Azam Mangori.

How is this fair to the British people? And how is it fair that, as we also learned last month, the people are being forced to subsidise a broken economic model of mass immigration in which the average low-wage, low-skill migrant —which many them now are— costs the British taxpayer £150,000 by the time they turn 60, £500,000 by the time they turn 80, and £1 million by the time they turn 100 years old?

And how is it fair to the British people that Starmer and Co. routinely lambast them for suffering from “misinformation” while deliberately concealing information and data from them, the taxpayers, regarding welfare payments, tax credits, arrest rates, imprisonment and reoffending rates by nationality and immigration status?

Starmer and Labour, like much of the elite class, are simultaneously imposing mass immigration on the British people while refusing to share information about how this experiment is impacting on the wider country —our economy, welfare state, crime, housing, and much more besides. As I said in a viral piece this week, it’s outrageous.

To even ask these questions is to be labelled ‘xenophobic’, ‘irresponsible’, or ‘far-right’ by Starmer and his coterie who, again, seem utterly disconnected from the concerns of most British people and core aspects of our national character.

Starmer’s battle is not with the mostly able young, Muslim men who are crossing the Channel in droves, but with our elderly British pensioners who can barely afford to keep warm this winter.

While the Labour Government is now splurging upwards of £7 billion a year on our broken asylum system because it refuses to come up with a serious plan, while we’re paying upwards of £550 million a year to host foreign criminals in our prisons, and while the hapless David Lammy just announced he’s somehow managed to find another £100 million to give to other countries in the hope of stopping illegal migration upstream while failing to control our own borders here in Britain, Labour is taking winter fuel payments from ten million British pensioners to save £1.5 billion.

It is insane. It is crazy. It is wrong. And I’ll never stop saying it, no matter how much abuse and criticism is thrown in my direction.

Thankfully, beyond the British people, I’m also not the only one who can smell the stinking hypocrisy. Another person who has realised how completely out-of-touch Starmer and Number 10 really are is one of his own MPs.

They say nobody understands a party leader or prime minister like their own MPs, so here’s what former Rosie Duffield MP had to say about Mr Starmer while quitting the Labour Party this week:

“As Prime Minister, your managerial and technocratic approach, and lack of basic politics and political instincts, have come crashing down on us as a party after we worked so hard, promised so much, and waited a long fourteen years to be mandated by the British public to return to power. Since the change of government in July, the revelations of hypocrisy have been staggering and increasingly outrageous. I cannot put into words how angry I and my colleagues are at your total lack of understanding about how you have made us all appear. How dare you take our longed-for victory, the electorate's sacred and precious trust, and throw it back in their individual faces and the faces of dedicated and hardworking Labour MPs?! The sleaze, nepotism and apparent avarice are off the scale. I am so ashamed of what you and your inner circle have done to tarnish and humiliate our once proud party.”

Perhaps Labour MPs can dwell on this as they rub their hands over the new heaters they’ve ordered for their offices in the drafty Commons. But I fear it’ll do no use.

Warmed by their sense of moral righteousness, and insulated by their thoroughly unearned parliamentary majority, Starmer and his Labour government doesn’t need to concern itself with the priorities of ordinary people, nor the woeful opinion the public holds of its freebie-addled top brass. And that just isn’t cricket.

