Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Wheatley's avatar
Nick Wheatley
8h

I have just heard from my wife that Birmingham University has put out a communication in her NHS Hospital ( they run nurse training) stating that Reform UK is far right.

Aside from this being none of there business, how is this not electoral interference on polling day?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Janet Pickering's avatar
Janet Pickering
8h

I so hope people take this opportunity to change the political direction of our country. Elections in Washington where I live have been cancelled so I have no opportunity to exercise my right to a say. “Boundary changes” is the excuse. However I’ve been out canvassing for the Durham constituencies, so I’ve done my bit to help bring about change. It’s in our hands. Vote Reform UK to take our country back! 🇬🇧

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture