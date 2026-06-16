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Just a brief note to say that I’ll be speaking at the CPAC-GB conference next month, July 16-18th, in London, alongside Nigel Farage, Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg, among countless others.

There will be great speeches, much debate, partying, and lots more. Paid subscribers can join me with an exclusive discount that you’ll find below the paywall.

As always, whenever I’m given discounts to things I pass them straight along to our paid subscribers who make our work, influence, and reach possible.

If you’re not a paid subscriber, now would be a good time to become one with our spring discount, not least because we’ll be joining together, live on the Substack App, later this week to discuss the Makerfield by-election, its aftermath, and implications.

I hope to see you at CPAC-GB — it’s going to be eventful!! Best wishes, Matt