Political correctness and an obsession with Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) are facilitating the rape-gang epidemic in the United Kingdom.

Strong words, I know.

But it’s true.

Everywhere we turn, there are senior figures sending a clear message to the British public that to even note the correlation between men of a certain ethnicity/religion and the rape-gang scandal that has plagued our country —and is continuing today—makes you an unsavoury character, deserving of moral judgement.

Take Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for example.

Every year, without fail, Starmer’s been quite happy to trot out the same copy and paste lines on social media about the UK being a “far richer” country because of the “Pakistani community”.

Contrast this with his recent statement regarding the outrage that has been building over recent weeks regarding the abuse of vulnerable girls by Pakistani men.

This was his first public statement since the issue fell under the global spotlight after Elon Musk helped draw attention to it on social media.

Starmer did not seek to empathise with the public outrage.

He did not seek to thoughtfully consider the benefits of holding a comprehensive national inquiry (which this Substack supports and has called for).

Instead, Keir Starmer coldly accused all those calling for such an inquiry of “jumping on the bandwagon” and “amplifying what the far-Right is saying”.

According to Starmer, merely calling for an inquiry is something to be sneered at.

No, Keir.

This issue is not about left or right.

It is about right and wrong.

This type of moralistic policing can be seen throughout the Labour Party.

Take, for example, Reform MP Rupert Lowe. Recently, he made an impassioned speech in the House of Commons, in which, amongst other things, he called for immigrants who commit rape to be deported, to be removed from the country (a view most people in this country support).

In response, Labour MP, Sarah Champion, said she was “disgusted” by his tone.

Or what about former First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf?

He posted a video accusing Elon Musk (and by virtue, his supporters) of “fanning the flames of racial division”. This is particularly ironic, coming from a man who himself stoked the flames of racism on multiple occasions.

This includes the now infamous speech, in which Yousaf listed out senior figures in politics and the judiciary before lamenting that each position holder was “White”, making the racist suggestion they were given their roles because of their skin colour or that indeed their skin colour makes them any less suitable for the job.

Or take Wales.

Last week, in the Welsh Parliament, Conservative MP, Darren Millar, was shut down by the Presiding Officer, during a factual speech in which he was stating atrocities that had been inflicted upon girls from Wales by the rape gangs.

Repeatedly interrupting him, she told him to “tone down the rhetorics” and alleged that he was “inciting discrimination”.

Given this is the rhetoric coming from politicians from all corners of the UK, it will come as little surprise that this has filtered down into the Civil Service and policing, which can and will have a direct impact on how the rape gangs are tackled.

We witnessed this, for example, in the Home Office Report, from 2020, which sought to challenge the notion that ethnicity or religion are correlated with the rape gangs.

Yet, there are serious question marks regarding the impartiality of the report.

The research itself was undertaken by a certain Dr Ella Cockbain and Dr Waqas Tufail, both of whom can be described as ideologues, not neutral analysts.

Dr Tufail, an academic from Leeds Beckett University, specialises in “decolonising criminology” —a term taken from critical race theory, a highly political and deeply divisive perspective which views all Western nations as racist.

The idea that these radical ideologues have influenced the Home Office’s thinking on the rape gangs is deeply concerning and helps to explain why no new inquiry is forthcoming.

What then happens is this deeply warped outlook, alongside fears of being branded a ‘bad person’, filter into the front line.

Back in 2022, for example, when the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) was running, this was a theme that emerged repeatedly.

In fact, Secretary to the Inquiry, John O’Brien, specifically said:

“We need to break the culture where people are worried that they might be accused of being racist just because they record factual information”.

IICSA went on to find that there was a “widespread failure to record the ethnicity of perpetrators and victims of child sexual exploitation”.

Furthermore, it concluded that:

“It is unclear whether a misplaced sense of political correctness or the sheer complexity of the problem have inhibited good-quality data collection generally and on ethnicity more specifically”.

That a fear of being judged or a desire to be seen to be politically correct could hinder proper record keeping when it comes to child sexual abuse is beyond telling.

We’ve witnessed the devastating effects of this political correctness before, of course. Consider the Manchester Arena bombing, where an Islamist specifically targeted children at a pop concert.

Even though the perpetrator was acting strange, fidgeting and sweating, security did not approach him, due to fears of being seen as “racist”. One security guard said:

“I did not want people to think I am stereotyping him because of his race. I was scared of being wrong and being branded a racist if I got it wrong and would have got into trouble. It made me hesitant”.

This was, literally, a life-or-death situation.

However, the people charged with keeping attendees safe were paralysed by a fear of being seen as “racist”. This tells us just how far we have fallen.

The Labour government, meanwhile, have repeatedly ruled out launching a statutory national inquiry into the rape gangs while, as we saw yesterday, Labour councillors in local areas like Bradford are ruling out independent local inquiries, no doubt afraid of what might be revealed if people start to search for the truth. Might they find, as in Oldham, that local Labour officials are complicit in the rape gangs?

Yet, when we consider other inquiries in existence, it becomes clear there are serious double standards. Take the Sheku Bayoh Public Inquiry, for example.

This has been running since 2020 and has cost the British taxpayer a staggering £22 million to date. Bayoh is originally from Sierra Leone.

He was found running around in the streets in Kirkcaldy brandishing a large kitchen knife, trying to get into random cars, after taking a cocktail of drugs. When police arrived, he knocked a female officer unconscious and stamped on her head.

As police restrained him, he lost consciousness and died shortly after.

The inquiry is, in part, to consider whether his “race” contributed to his death.

One man. High on drugs. Posing a significant danger to the public. Yet, a public inquiry was launched, probably because of his skin colour.

However, now Starmer’s government is still refusing to launch a national inquiry into the the thousands upon thousands of young white girls who were groomed and raped by Pakistani men in the UK, and failed by police, local authorities and social services.

Over the years, I have witnessed the immense harm caused to vulnerable children who were indoctrinated to believe they had been born in the wrong body.

This harm was, in part, able to be perpetrated through shutting down and labelling anyone who took a stand as ‘transphobic’.

Unfortunately, we are now witnessing the exact same phenomenon, with those taking a stand against the rape gangs being labelled ‘racist’ or ‘far Right’.

But when it comes to protecting children, no topic of debate should be off the table, regardless of whether it offends and who it offends.

So I say this —to those who are publicly shaming others for trying to help our children you are part of the problem, not the solution.

And it’s time that you get out of the way so that we can get the national inquiry that those girls, their families, and the British people deserve. Which is why we, our community, will never stop speaking up for them and magnifying their voice.

