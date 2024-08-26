Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 51,400 subscribers from 164 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. You are receiving this Substack from James Esses because James recently integrated his Substack into this larger platform so that we can have more influence and impact. If you would like to support his work and this expansion there is a 25% discount available here.

VUK VALCIC/ALAMY

Just a few short weeks ago, Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed Anneliese Dodds Minister for Women and Equalities.

Dodds, who has previously demonstrated that she does not know what a woman is, is now in charge of protecting women’s interests.

The irony of this is not lost on many.

Unfortunately, this appointment came as no surprise. Why?

Because contrary to all the talk about the Labour Party becoming ‘moderate’, ‘sensible’, ‘grown-up’, and ‘responsible’, Starmer’s Labour have already made it crystal clear where they stand on the ongoing trans debate.

And that is squarely against biological reality.

In 2023, Anneliese Dodds —then Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities— wrote an article for the Guardian.

In it, she pledged that “Labour will lead on reform of transgender rights”.

However, in an attempt to ‘back both horses’ (Dodds said “Labour’s commitment to trans people and women is not up for debate”), Labour now risk alienating everyone.

Labour’s proposed reforms in this area essentially involve removing what limited protections there currently are to prevent radical gender ideology gaining an even greater foothold across British society.

For one, Labour want to remove safeguards from the process to legally change sex, under the Gender Recognition Act 2004.

Of course, it is ludicrous that our law creates a distinction between biological sex and legal sex at all.

My own view is that this piece of legislation should be repealed altogether.

Labour have stated that, if given the chance, they will abolish the safeguard of having a panel of independent and anonymous doctors make decisions around the granting of Gender Recognition Certificates.

Instead, they will replace this with a diagnosis of a single doctor chosen by the applicant. This is justified on the grounds of “removing invasive bureaucracy”.

This would allow applicants to go to one of the many and growing private gender clinics in the UK (see, for example, the disgraced GenderGP) and pay a few hundred quid to get a diagnosis, possibly after just a single conversation.

It will allow those with nefarious motives to legally change sex.

This undermines safeguarding.

Equally, Dodds has made it clear that Labour does not believe the Equality Act of 2010 should be amended to clarify that ‘sex’ means biological sex – a crucial change that is required to properly uphold protection for women and LGB people in the UK.

Possibly most concerning of all is Labour’s pledge in the King’s Speech to criminalise ‘conversion practices’. The risks, should this become law, are significant.

It will, in essence, criminalise talking therapies for vulnerable children who are struggling with gender dysphoria, which is a mental health condition.

It will create a slippery slope, in which parents could be criminalised for failing to affirm their child’s ‘gender identity’, as witnessed in Victoria, Australia, where a similar ban was recently introduced.

It will also criminalise conversations between religious leaders and their congregation, therefore further diluting free speech under Labour.

Labour have also, crucially, facilitated a culture of abuse of women who have a strong tradition of supporting women.

Rosie Duffield, a Labour Party MP, has spoken out about feeling “hounded and harassed” by those within her party for her stance on the trans debate.

The Labour Women’s Declaration were even denied a stall at last year’s Party Conference. Not very ‘inclusive’, is it?

In terms of Labour’s current crop of parliamentarians, it is fair to say that they would look more at home at a Stonewall conference than in Parliament.

Consider just a few things the people now running Britain have said:

Keir Starmer previously stated that he believes that 1 in 1000 women have a penis.

He also previously said “transwomen are women”.

At the 2022 Pink News Awards, Starmer pledged to introduce tougher ‘hate crime’ laws, which could criminalise people if they “misgender” another.

Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, told trans activists: “your fight is our fight”.

Anneliese Dodds, in a Westminster Hall Debate in 2022, said that the UK should “legally recognise non-binary out of respect”.

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said that people should be able to identify as any sex “whatever their body parts are”.

Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has referred to those concerned about infiltration of males into female spaces as “dinosaurs”.

London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, felt it appropriate to include a message in last year’s New Year fireworks display: “We are queer and you better get used to it”.

Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary, has previously been unable to define what a woman is.

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, who has talked about ‘ending the culture wars’, has also signed a series of pledges calling charity LGB Alliance a “transphobic organisation”.

Nick Thomas Symonds, Paymaster General, was unable to answer whether women can have a penis.

Government Whip, Vicky Foxcroft, previously stood up in the House of Commons to defend Drag Queen Story Hour (a horrendous organisation that provides sexualised drag queens to read for children in schools).

Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security, has said that he does not believe there should be a blanket ban on men competing in women’s sports.

Emily Thornberry has said that it is “factually inaccurate to say only women have a cervix”.

Rosena Allin-Khan has stated that “trans women are women…I’m uncompromising on that”.

Nadia Whittome continues to fervently push for gender self-ID, and makes a point of regularly stating: “There is no LGB without the T”.

Kate Osborne wrote that her New Year’s Resolution was to “block TERFS”.

Dame Angela Eagle believes that excluding men who are identify as women from female toilets is “enforcing gender stereotypes”.

Clive Lewis has said that he is “100 percent proud” to support men identifying as women who wish to breastfeed their babies.

The group, Labour for Trans Rights, have made various demands of the Labour Party, including creating a brand-new role of ‘Minister for Trans Rights’.

The group, LGBT+ Labour, have even put out a statement of solidarity with the now-disgraced charity, Mermaids —the same Mermaids charity that is currently being investigated by the Charity Commission for safeguarding concerns, including sending breast binders to young girls behind their parents’ backs.

The above only scratches the surface.

While there are certainly glimmers of hope, such as Health Secretary Wes Streeting praising the recent Cass Review into youth gender clinics and the Labour government continuing with the Conservative-led temporary ban on puberty blockers.

The truth of the matter is these are rare glimmers in an ocean of darkness.

The reality is that, in recent years, when it comes to sex and gender the Labour Party, like many left-wing parties across the West, have shifted beyond recognition.

They have abandoned a clear focus on their foundational principles and instead become fixated on identity politics, as has been covered comprehensively on this Substack by the leading expert on woke ideology, Professor Eric Kaufmann.

Labour have shown us very clearly who they are. And now they are in power.

If biological reality, women’s rights, the wellbeing of children, and free speech matter to you at all, then Keir Starmer’s Labour government, in short, is not for you.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

