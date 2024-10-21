Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,800 subscribers from 168 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month and access all the benefits: the full archive, join Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, the ability to leave comments and join the debate, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support James' work

It’s not enough to just complain about the state of the world; sometimes, you also need to act. Which is why, last week, I sent an open letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, signed by more than 100 prominent people in our national life, demanding that his Labour government does not follow through with its recent pledge to introduce a “trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices”.

What is this? This would ban therapies that are “aimed at changing or suppressing somebody’s gender identity or sexual orientation in England and Wales”. What this essentially means is that therapists will be prevented from doing anything other than affirming a young person’s gender identity and their desire to transition.

Where did this ban come from? Well, it actually dates back to the previous “conservative” government. In the Queen’s Speech of May 2021, Boris Johnson’s government announced it would introduce a ban for sexual orientation only, without including the dangerous and nebulous concept of ‘gender identity’.

This was welcome news to myself and other campaigners. However, by January 2023, the government had U-turned, announcing that ‘gender identity’ would now be included in a proposed conversion therapy ban.

By the 2024 general election, however, while the government was still working on a draft Bill I’d heard it had lost the appetite for it altogether and was simply going to quietly drop the Bill altogether.

But then along came Keir Starmer’s Labour government with its enormous majority and strong appetite for woke policies.

Labour’s recent announcement that it’s ploughing forward with a “trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices” has not only revived this flawed idea but comes with the news that Labour is also establishing a new ‘Office for Equality and Opportunity’.

This, we are told, will ensure that “equality and opportunity run through the government’s missions and work”. A sentence that might have been designed to fill people with hope fills me with dread. This will no doubt put woke policies across government on steroids.

All of this should come as no surprise given that, as I’ve already shown, Labour cannot be trusted when it comes to sex and gender. After all, this is the Prime Minister who previously asserted that 1 in 1,000 women have a penis!

So, what’s the problem with a trans-inclusive conversion ban, I hear you ask? And why do you care so much about it?

Well, I see five big problems that you need to be aware of and which underpin my campaign to oppose yet another dark turn in Starmer’s Britain. Here they are:

1. It undermines child safeguarding

Gender dysphoria is a mental health condition.

It can be hugely debilitating. In the UK, at present, in order to ‘transition’ legally or medically, you must be diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

Research has shown that explorative therapy and counselling is extremely effective in treating gender dysphoria and enabling a child to settle into their bodies.

Furthermore, Dr Hilary Cass, in her final report, made it clear that proper psycho-therapeutic support must be at the forefront of any model to treat gender dysphoria.

Labour’s new law risks criminalising ethical, explorative therapy, depriving children of an opportunity to resolve their gender dysphoria without having to go down a path of experimental hormones and surgery, which may cause irreversible harm. We only need to hear the horrific stories of ‘detransitioners’ to know this to be the case.

The government previously proposed using the term ‘suppress gender identity’ in any legislation. This ambiguous phrasing risks criminalising basic therapeutic techniques, such as pausing for thought and reflection, exploring other contributing factors, challenging destructive thoughts, and encouraging young people to explore all their available options before moving down irreversible medical pathways.

We know that swathes of children have spent hours online self-diagnosing and being affirmed in online communities. These children are convinced they are ‘trans’ and this legislation may prevent therapists from adopting an exploratory approach with them.

Support James' work

2. It’s a dangerously slippery slope

You cannot legislate for what you cannot define.

Currently, we appear as a society to be wholly unable to agree on definitions of the most basic words that had been universally accepted until recently.

If we cannot define words such as ‘sex’, ‘gender’, ‘trans’ or ‘non-binary’, then it will be impossible to legislate properly and effectively. We’ve witnessed similar legislation passed abroad being incredibly ambiguous in language, as a result.

Serious concerns have been raised as to whether this legislation is even necessary at all. ‘Conversion practices’ in the strict sense of the term (think ‘electric shock treatment’ and ‘corrective rape’) are undeniably abhorrent. And, thankfully, these are already caught by existing legislation.

Proponents of gender ideology often say that by not banning ‘conversion therapy’ they are enabling the ‘torture’ of children and young people. The last time I checked, torture was already outlawed in this country.

Victoria, Australia, which has passed similar legislation is often hailed by proponents of a ban as a major success story. However, the Victoria Human Rights Commission has stated that a parent who does not support their child taking puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones may be committing the offence of ‘conversion therapy’.

If this is what potentially awaits us in the UK, we should be gravely concerned.

3. Such legislation may enable ‘conversion’ therapy

Therapists should never enter into the therapy room with a pre-determined outcome.

However, Labour’s proposed legislation may effectively mandate an ‘affirmation-only’ approach towards transitioning. This may force therapists to affirm children down a path towards transition, even if they are not suitable for it.

Surely, encouraging vulnerable children down a pathway of hormones and surgery without being offered explorative therapy and the opportunity to reconcile their distress with their bodies is a form of ‘conversion therapy’ in and of itself.

Crucially, concerns have been raised within lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) communities that such a model may be a form of gay conversion therapy, especially when statistics show many people with gender dysphoria eventually come out as LGB.

We’ve heard reports, both home and abroad, of cultures and families who would rather a child was ‘trapped in the wrong body and straight’, than come out as gay.

4. Chilling effect on therapists and free speech

In countries where similar laws ave been passed, we’ve also heard of therapists refusing to work with children with gender dysphoria, for fear of being erroneously accused of wrongdoing. That is awaiting us in the UK, if we follow the same path.

Mandating an affirmation-only approach and undermining exploration, may force therapists to have to choose between their ethics or their job.

My own litigation is proof that dialogue on this issue is already being shut down within this country. You will recall that before I joined this Substack I was expelled from my Masters’ degree after merely starting a government petition against a ban on conversion practices.

If this legislation goes through, how many more people will lose their jobs, livelihoods and reputations for daring to speak out?

5. There is no evidence legislation is required

There is simply no robust evidence that harmful practices are taking place in therapists’ rooms across the country.

The most frequently cited source to support Labour’s proposed legislation is the Government Equalities Office (GEO) 2018 LGBT survey.

This was a non-random, online, self-report survey, which cannot be generalised. Its methodology has also widely been criticised as having serious flaws.

Even more telling was the fact that, after recent Freedom of Information requests were sent to the Northern Ireland Executive about their research which has been used to inform a ‘conversion therapy’ ban, researchers said they had reached“saturation point” after just 10 people were interviewed!

It goes without saying that the NHS, as regards gender ideology, is in a bad enough state as it is, without this legislation coming into force.

As I posted on X a few days ago, NHS Trusts are mandating that new psychologists working with children with gender dysphoria “practice in a gender affirming manner”.

This completely ignores and undermines the Cass Review, showing how many people within the expert class continue to prioritise dogma over evidence and science.

Support James' work

In an extremely worrying interview with Dr Cass herself on Woman’s Hour, she revealed that unlimited numbers of children will be able to access puberty blockers in NHS clinical trials.

To have any trial at all for medication that we already know is harmful is bad enough. But to allow unlimited numbers of children to partake is horrifying.

Finally, the British Medical Association (BMA) disavowed the Cass Review in its entirety, only to reverse that decision once they came in for criticism and faced multiple resignations. I don’t trust them one bit – this U-turn was pure reputation management.

In the final analysis, if this legislation passes, not only will it embed the notion of ‘gender identity’ further into our social and legal fabric, but it will also risk criminalising parents and therapists alike and deprive vulnerable children of the possibility to settle into their bodies with the aid of explorative therapy.

It simply must not become law.

Which is why I just mobilised more than 140 prominent people from different sectors of British society, including Matt Goodwin, to demand that Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour government do not proceed with their proposed “trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices”. As I say, sometimes you have to take action.

And now I’m saying to you, our readers, that if you share our concerns about Labour’s proposed law then why not send the same letter, available via the link below, along to your local Member of Parliament and ask them to do the same. What’s stopping you?

Conversion Practices Letter 197KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Support James' work

Founding and Paid subscribers can join Matt Live to discuss and debate these issues, on the Substack App, every Friday at 12-1pm. Upgrade to join our community of active supporters, get all these benefits, and help support our work, our team, and outreach. Thanks, Matt

Upgrade now

Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,800 subscribers from 168 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month and access all the benefits: the full archive, join Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, the ability to leave comments and join the debate, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.