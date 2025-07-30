Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 82,400 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. You can also join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

It’s no secret the United Kingdom’s economy is in the toilet.

Growth is flat. Taxes are at historic highs. Productivity is low. Inflation is once again rising. And people in the markets are starting to get seriously concerned about our very big pile of very expensive debt.

Are we heading for a major financial crash?

An intervention by the likes of the International Monetary Fund?

A fiscal reckoning that could, possibly, bring down Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves, and the Labour government before the next general election?

To discuss all this and more, I sat down for a truly fascinating and also shocking one-hour discussion with Liam Halligan, economics columnist at The Telegraph and author of the ‘When the Facts Change’ Substack. Liam has consistently been ahead of the curve with many things when it comes to the economy so I asked him to tell us straight —what is going on?

Honestly, if you want to get ahead of the debate you don’t want to miss this. We covered a great deal of ground, much of which is being ignored in the mainstream press including —the UK debt crisis; the spiralling cost of debt; the parallels with the mid-1970s; why the UK is actually in a worse position than many European nations; the forthcoming Labour budget; whether Rachel Reeves will survive; the prospect of a ‘debt doom loop’; what top traders in the City are saying behind the scenes; what Liz Truss got right (and wrong); and what Nigel Farage and Reform should immediately do if they win the next election and want to turn the Titanic around.

Here’s Liam and I discussing the sheer scale of what’s unfolding right now:

And here’s us discussing the prospect of a Reform-led government:

Our paying subscribers who make our work and reach possible can watch the full discussion below…