Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
13h

A sterling speech that needs the widest possible circulation.

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RN's avatar
RN
13h

A concise, and precise, assessment of the issues which need action and the failure and incompetence of existing political elites to address them. All the best Matt.

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