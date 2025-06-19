Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 80,000 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Is Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer reading this newsletter?

I ask because of just how many ideas and policies that started right here are now being advocated by, um, Starmer’s Labour Party —including a new one this week.

Remarkably, yesterday, I watched Starmer announce plans to look into penalising nations that refuse to take back people who are refused asylum by making visa applications for their nationals much harder.

We talked about this a year ago.

Why doesn’t the British state simply use things like visa penalties and reductions in foreign aid to force countries to take back their bad apples who are making people’s lives a misery here in Britain?

Then, astonishingly, I read the Labour government also wants rape gang members with dual nationality to be deported back to their home countries, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy reportedly in negotiations with Pakistan.

This, too, was something we called for, back in May 2024, long before it was popular among the ruling class. If dual nationals rape our kids then, yes, they should be thrown out of the country for good.

And nor are these the only things that suggest we are well ahead of the curve and now helping to push the national debate in a very different direction.

There’s been Labour’s sudden U-turn on holding a national inquiry into the rape gangs, which alongside others we have consistently called for.

There’s the sudden call from Labour MPs to collect more data on the ethnicity of rape gang offenders to fill a data vacuum that we first pointed to back in 2023.

In April, there was Labour Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s commitment to publish league tables displaying the nationalities of criminals, which again we called for long ago while pointing to the glaring lack of transparency for British taxpayers.

You cannot blame the British people for “misinformation”, as we’ve long argued, while simultaneously hiding and concealing information from them.

There was Starmer’s ‘Island of Strangers’ white paper, last month, which repeated many of the critiques of mass uncontrolled immigration we’ve been making for the last two years, including that it’s making us poorer and worsening the housing crisis.

There’s Labour’s sudden push for offshore return hubs for failed asylum-seekers to try and deal with a spiralling illegal migration crisis on the border, something we warned, back in May 2024, before Labour even came to power, would get a lot worse unless Labour establishes an effective offshore deterrent.

There’s Labour rowing back on efforts to kill the Higher Education (Free Speech) Act, which we helped design and, alongside the likes of the Free Speech Union, have consistently argued is essential to preserving free speech on university campuses (and which recently led to the University of Sussex being fined nearly £600,000 for failing to uphold freedom of speech and academic freedom).

And now there’s the marked change in Labour’s language around the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), including calls to reform the ECHR, especially Article 8, which alongside Article 3 is routinely used by illegal migrants, foreign nationals, and foreign criminals to avoid deportation.

On this, too, we’ve campaigned to not just reform the ECHR —including the all-important Article 3 (not just Article 8, as Labour is proposing)—but leave the ECHR altogether so we can better control our borders and protect the British people.

The key point in all this is not to blow our own trumpet but to say that while our posts are routinely criticised by members of the elite class, we are in fact much closer to the new zeitgeist, to the new mood in this country, than our critics would like to think.

In fact, we’re not just representing this new zeitgeist —we are actively helping to shape and drive it, putting forward new ideas, policies, and programmes that we believe would genuinely change our country, and indeed the West, for the better.

By representing and respecting the forgotten majority in our country, we end up being much closer to the centre of political gravity than most, and well ahead of the insular, elitist debate in SW1 Westminster. And long may this continue.

So, Keir Starmer, if you are reading this then drop us an e-mail as we’d be delighted to give you a complementary subscription to the newsletter.

We know how you like things for free.

