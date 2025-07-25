Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 81,900 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers making a difference. join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Is Britain about to blow?

Over the last week, the country has been rocked by intensifying public protests over immigration as well as spiralling borrowing costs on an enormous pile of debt.

The social contract is no longer working for millions of British people.

The economic model in this country no longer makes any sense at all.

And politics is rapidly fragmenting, with millions of voters now openly rejecting the old parties that led us into this mess —whether by supporting Reform, which is topping the polls, or Jeremy Corbyn’s new anti-establishment party on the left.

What we are left with is a country that feels like a tinderbox and a widespread consensus that the status-quo cannot hold.

Which is why, on Monday, we are inviting you, our readers, to an exclusive two-hour special: Is Britain about to blow?

I want to use this time to set out what I think is going on, what I think is causing it, and what I think is about to come next.

As usual, this will be a subscriber-only event —on the Substack App—restricted to our paying subscribers who make our work, influence, and reach possible.

We will dive into the longer-term pressures, the latest polling, what we can learn from what is unfolding elsewhere, and why I think we are about to witness and experience something truly historic.

And if you can’t make the slot on Monday then don’t worry —we will send the full recording out to our paying subscribers immediately afterwards so they can watch it at their own leisure.

