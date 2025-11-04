Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 88,000 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

Nigel Farage giving his speech yesterday on the economy from the City of London

Yesterday, Nigel Farage and Reform set out their agenda for the UK economy.

Make no mistake —this is a massive moment in British politics.

It comes after Reform’s other recent announcements on how it will restructure the British state and the civil service, reform legal immigration, and slash welfare spending —including by saving billions of pounds we are currently spending on people with very mild mental health issues (a point I raised on Question Time),

It’s a massive moment not only because Reform is still leading in the national polls and looks set to enter government.

It’s massive because, to be frank, our economy is in the toilet.

Businesses, people’s lives, the country, are being ruined before our very eyes.

Both Labour and the Tories, the Uniparty, have presided over a completely rotten consensus in Westminster that is now destroying our country.

Big government. Big taxes. Big welfare. Big spending. Big Net Zero. Big debt. Big immigration.

It’s a consensus that’s pushing the rest of us into managed decline and making our lives, and the lives of our children who will have to inherit this mess, utterly miserable.

Just look around —we are already one of the weakest economies in the developed world while the forecasts suggest things will only get worse in the years ahead, not better.

So, we urgently need to radically shake-up this broken, failing consensus. Which is why Reform’s announcement really matters.

How will Nigel Farage and Reform do this? How do they want to reshape the economy? What are the principles that will guide Prime Minister Farage?

In this piece, I break down Reform’s plan for the economy and share my own thoughts about the realignment that is now rapidly underway …

