Credit: GB News

Today, Reform set out a £25 billion plan to make huge savings and put the British people first. It’s another significant moment and one that contributes to the ongoing shift of the Overton Window in this country.

It comes after Reform’s other recent announcements on how a future Reform government will restructure the British state and the civil service, reform legal immigration, slash welfare spending and reboot the economy.

For decades now, Britain has been run by a political class that asks ordinary people to make sacrifices while they hand out blank cheques to the rest of the world.

Our national welfare state has become an international welfare state; our national health service has become an international health service.

And despite having never voted for any of this, it is the hardworking, tax-paying British people who end up having to pay for it all.

This is one big reason why the British people’s taxes are going up later this month —as I recently discussed with Liam Halligan in our primer on the Labour budget.

Our politicians could make different choices; they could choose to slash spending on other countries around the world and people who are not British so that the hardworking majority in this country are put first.

But they won’t do this —far from it.

What they will do instead is raise your taxes, and raise taxes on people who actually generate jobs and prosperity in this country, so they can continue to fritter away billions upon billions on foreign aid for family planning in Pakistan, welfare benefits for people who are not British, and endless chaos at the border.

Reform UK’s new proposals, which I summarise in detail below, will change all that and represent a clear attempt to shatter both the Labour and Tory electorates —to roll out policies that will cut across the traditional left-right divide.

They put the British people first — not last, not somewhere in the middle, not behind endless queues of foreign nationals and international commitments — but first, as they should be in any sovereign, self-governing nation-state.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the policies that will dominate the next general election in the United Kingdom and my own thoughts about them … This is part of our ongoing work to keep you well ahead of the national debate and make sense of what is about to come hurtling down the line over the next few years …

