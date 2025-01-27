Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 68,900 subscribers from 175 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

After the 2024 US presidential election, I wrote a piece for this Substack, arguing that America’s children would be safer with Donald Trump than Kamala Harris.

Today, looking at what Trump is actually doing in office, I’m pleased to say I’ve been proven right.

On Trump’s inauguration day, a week ago today, he said this:

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female."

That such a statement needed to have been made at all by the leader of the free world is beyond telling.

However, this was a significant and desperately needed statement, given the way in which gender ideology has been rapidly taking over the West.

For anyone who thought this was all hot air, Trump quickly followed this up by publishing an Executive Order.

And what was the name of that Executive Order?

‘Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government’.

You can tell that Trump means business from the title alone.

‘Gender Ideology Extremism’ perfectly encapsulates the terror that has been inflicted upon children, women and our collective wellbeing —and which is still being inflected on many of us here in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Trump’s Executive Order itself does several crucial things, all of which will be useful for campaigners hoping to emulate the MAGA revolution here in the UK and Europe.

Essentially, it seeks to eradicate gender ideology from federal government. Here are the most important takeaways:

Trump expressly acknowledges the fact that there are establishments, including governmental bodies, that have sought to “eradicate the biological reality of sex” and this has had a devastating impact on public “safety, morale and trust”, including in relation to men self-identifying as women and “gaining access to intimate single-sex spaces and activities”.

He lambasts the “false claim” of ‘gender identity’, which he correctly identifies as “internally inconsistent”. This relates to the fact that gender ideologues attempt to make the argument that what matters is one’s sense of identity, rather than the physical body, but at the same time make the claim that it is possible to be born in the wrong body. He completely uncouples ‘sex’ from ‘gender identity’ and makes it clear that sex is biological in nature.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services is instructed to issue guidance on sex-based definitions. All Federal agencies and employees must enforce laws accordingly, in particular, replacing the term ‘gender’ with ‘sex’.

The Secretary of State of Homeland Security is instructed to mandate that all forms of identification (passports, visas, etc.) reflect the sex of the person

All references to ‘gender identity’ within Federal policies and written materials are to be removed. A Supreme Court decision (Bostock v Clayton County – 2020), which paved the way for men to use women’s intimate spaces, is deemed to have been “misapplied”. As a result, sex-based spaces are to be fully protected once again. The Attorney General is to ensure that males are not given access to female prisons, rape shelters or other intimate spaces.

Organisations pushing gender ideology —NGOs, charities, etc.—will be starved of government funding and no longer receive federal grants.

The Attorney General is to make provision to ensure that free expression regarding biological reality is upheld.

Finally, Trump is rescinding a whole host of conflicting Executive Orders that were made by Joe Biden. These include, the ‘White House Toolkit on Transgender Equality’, the ‘Education Toolkit for LGBTQI+ Students’, and ‘Supporting Transgender Youth in School’.

The responses to Donald Trump’s Executive Order from radical gender ideologues and the liberal media were as expected.

The Guardian ran an article describing it as a “twist of a knife”. Time Magazine led with a piece entitled: ‘Trumps’ Anti-Trans Attacks Won’t Stop With Us’.

And Stonewall put out a statement describing the Executive Order as “deeply troubling” and accusing Trump of suggesting that “a group of people don’t have the right to exist”.

But for most ordinary, sensible folk across America and beyond —for the Forgotten Majority—there is now a sense of hope.

Because for the first time in a long time, women and children are finally going to be protected from this nefarious ideology.

And, personally, to read what countless others and I have been saying for years in an Executive Order from the President of the United States is uplifting to say the least.

If only there was the same sense of optimism here in the United Kingdom.

But, instead, we remain governed by a Labour Prime Minister who has previously stated he believes that 1 in 1000 women have a penis and that “transwomen are women”.

Nor is Prime Minister Keir Starmer alone.

Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has referred to those concerned about infiltration of males into female spaces as “dinosaurs”. Yvette Cooper, Labour’s Home Secretary, has previously been unable to define what a woman is. Seriously.

In fact, while Trump’s America appears to be coming to its senses, Starmer’s Britain is continuing to lose its mind.

While the UK government has recently announced a ban on puberty blockers, they are on the cusp of pushing forward with a clinical trial, in which, supposedly, unlimited numbers of children will be able to partake.

The children who will take part in a trial cannot even properly be described as guinea pigs because we already know the harm that will be caused to them.

Children in the UK are still able to avail of cross-sex hormones, which cause significant physical and emotional harm, including infertility.

The Labour government have also pledged, in the King’s Speech, to criminalise ‘conversion practices’. The risks, should this become law, are significant.

It will, in essence, criminalise talking therapies for vulnerable children who are struggling with gender dysphoria, which is a mental health condition.

Labour, in other words, will create a dangerous slippery slope, in which parents could be criminalised for failing to affirm their child’s ‘gender identity’, as witnessed in Victoria, Australia, where a similar ban was recently introduced.

It will also criminalise conversations between religious leaders and their congregation, further diluting free speech under Labour.

Labour have even previously pledged to remove safeguards from the process to legally change sex, under the Gender Recognition Act 2004.

Starmer’s party has stated that, if given the chance, they will abolish the safeguard of having a panel of independent and anonymous doctors make decisions around the granting of Gender Recognition Certificates.

Instead, they will replace this with a diagnosis of a single doctor chosen by the applicant. This is justified on the grounds of “removing invasive bureaucracy”.

This would allow applicants to go to one of the many and growing private gender clinics in the UK and pay a few hundred quid to get a diagnosis, possibly after just a single conversation. It will allow those with nefarious motives to legally change sex.

This undermines child safeguarding in a massive way.

Schools in the UK, furthermore, can continue to ideologically indoctrinate children to believe they may have been born in the wrong body while the National Health Service and even private corporations will continue to preach this dogma to UK customers.

As things stand, therefore, the governments of the UK and USA could not be further apart on the issue of gender ideology.

So, God speed, President Trump.

I hope and pray that you continue to defend biological reality in America, and that the UK, one day, starts to follow your lead.

Because that’s what our women and children need —protection from this extremist gender ideology.