Well, I said at our Christmas Party that I would soon have some news for you.

And here it is.

In 2025, as I explain in the video above, I will become a permanent presenter on GB News with my own show:

State of the Nation with Matt Goodwin

It will be prime time, at 8pm, three times a week, with our shows, interviews, and clips then shared to tens of millions of people around the world online.

It will follow Nigel Farage’s show at 7pm and be a place where we can all join together to explore stories, news, and guests through the same counter-cultural lens that we use right here on this Substack, which has consistently been ahead of the curve.

Why am I doing this?

I’ll be completely honest with you.

Because I believe that we are losing our country.

Because I believe that Western civilisation is under attack from all sides.

Because I believe that we only have one last chance to turn the tide.

And because I want to play my part in doing just that.

This means that we need to turn up the volume, circumvent the elite class, and speak directly to the masses, taking as many of them with us as possible.

The legacy media, the establishment, hate GB News because much like this Substack it’s a disruptor —it openly, enthusiastically even, takes on the elite class.

They hate it because it challenges the broken consensus in Westminster and Brussels, because it asks questions they don’t want you to ask, and because it creates space in which serious discussion, and a serious alternative, can emerge.

They hate it because it gives voice to the Forgotten Majority who reject the values, priorities, and interests of an insular, neglectful and self-serving elite minority.

And they hate it because, to be blunt, GB News is now regularly pulling in more viewers than the likes of Sky News and BBC News —not to mention how it’s digital wing is now spreading its content to a global audience of tens of millions online.

It’s true.

Don’t believe what the old media, the old gatekeepers, tell you.

GB News is thriving because it’s entirely in tune with the anti-establishment mood of our time. Like this Substack —which will continue as normal—it’s much closer to the average voter than the distant elites who claim to speak on their behalf, like the BBC.

So, look, I’m all in.

I’m all in to represent and respect the millions of ordinary people who work hard, who play by the rules and who love their country but who are sick and tired of watching their country be trashed by an elite class who only care about themselves.

I’m all in to take the arguments and the information that we discuss and debate right here on this Substack —which is why there’s never been a better time to join us—to a much larger audience so we can continue to change the culture, making the values and voice of the Forgotten Majority impossible to ignore.

And I’m all in to do whatever I can to ensure that those of you who feel marginalised and maligned in that national conversation —who feel there is nobody speaking for you—will now have a place where you will be welcomed with open arms.

We’ll be running some early shows on Monday December 23rd, December 30th, and January 1st. But the fun will really begin from January 8th.

So make no mistake.

2025 is going to be a BIG year for those of us who can sense that something is about to sweep through British politics and reassert common sense.

Make sure you connect with me on Twitter/X, Instagram, or Facebook to get all the key updates and stay with us right here on this Substack.

Because, trust me, you’re going to want to come along for the ride. We’re going on a journey and I have a feeling it’s going to be historic …

Best wishes, Matt

