Historically, when one thought of the ‘Civil Service’, words like ‘neutrality’, ‘impartiality’ and ‘integrity’ would come to mind. Well, no longer.

For those who had hoped that the Civil Service would be immune from the infiltration of woke ideologies that have swept through society, I’m afraid that, if anything, they have embraced them even more fervently.

Last week, I was contacted by a whistle-blower from the Northern Irish Civil Service. He has asked to remain anonymous, for fear of reprisal if his identity is discovered.

He first became concerned, when, during Pride Month, he and his colleagues were directed towards the Belfast Pride guide. This included signposting sessions run by political parties, which he felt, quite reasonably, was a breach of Civil Service impartiality. Civil Servants were even directed towards a “binder and bra-fitting” class. The fact that the Northern Irish Civil Service were recipients of a Silver Award from the activist Stonewall cemented these concerns in his mind.

My whistle-blower has since shared with me a number of internal policy documents, which really do show how the Civil Service is pushing partisan ideology on its staff and stakeholders. Here are five of the most shocking things in the leaked documents.

1. Guide for “Allies”

This Guide is essentially an activist manual, which, given the supposed neutrality of the Civil Service, is beyond belief. That it was signed off by the Head of the Civil Service, Jayne Brady, is telling.

She tells staff they are all “expected to demonstrate inclusive behaviours”. A graph is provided for staff, which rates them on the level of their “allyship”.

At the bottom are those who are “resistant” or “unaware”. What civil servant would want those labels attributed to them? At the top, the gold standard, is to be an “advocate”, described as a “super ally” who “actively champions” causes. Is this what we want from our civil servants? To spend their time advocating on highly contentious and contested politically and ideologically issues that bear no relation to their job?

Staff are then instructed to essentially keep tabs on each other, as if out of a dystopian novel. They are told that they may “need to intervene and interrupt to prevent further offence or harm”. What harm should they be preventing, you ask? Fraud? Assault?

Nope. “Microaggressions”.

Such microaggressions include, “calling a transgender colleague by their birth or former name”, or telling someone whose first language is not English that “they speak good English”.

Civil Servants are told to wear rainbow lanyards —and pointed in the direction of the LGBT Network who can provide them—as well as adding pronouns to their email signatures and stating their pronouns whenever they introduce themselves. How many will be too afraid to go against this, for fear of being labelled “resistant”?

Particularly unnerving is when, in relation to allyship for women, colleagues are told to “provide additional support to … those transitioning”. Women do not need to ‘transition’; they are simply women. This, in and of itself, demonstrates the conflict in trying to placate ideologies that are fundamentally at odds with each other.

2. LGBT Staff Network – Let’s Get Better Together Guide

This document reads straight of a Stonewall manual, complete with a glossary of terms including ‘aromantic’, ‘pansexual’, ‘gender-queer’ and even ‘cross-dresser’.

On what planet do civil servants need to immerse themselves in the world of cross-dressing for work purposes?

The most shocking statement in this guide is:

“When talking about families, it’s important to remember that some trans men and gender diverse people can carry pregnancies”.

The only people who can get pregnant are women. For the Civil Service to be forcing a false narrative that men can get pregnant is beyond the pale and flies in the face of biological reality.

3. LGBTQ+ Role Models Guide

This document contains a series of biographies, complete with pronouns, of LGBT+ staff and allies. It ranges from the embarrassing (quoting Queen Latifa and bragging about being the “fourth woman to have taken up the role of permanent secretary”) to the concerning (speaking pridefully about being able to talk openly to colleagues about their sexuality). Do we want or need our civil servants, people who run the state, to be discussing their sexuality in the office?

4. Transitioning At Work Guide

The Northern Irish Civil Service’s openly partisan leanings go beyond the policing of words. They extend to the policing of spaces, or rather the lack of policing. In this guide, ironically under the heading of ‘Single Sex Facilities’, managers are told that men who identify as women are entitled to use women’s toilets, changing rooms and showers, regardless of concerns held by fellow staff members. For an organisation that is preaching care and compassion, they demonstrate none of this towards the women who will be rightfully outraged at having to share their safe spaces with men.

5. Civil Service Inclusive Language Guide

By far the biggest indicator that the Northern Irish Civil Service have been infected by woke ideology is the ‘Inclusive Language Guide’, released only last month.

Civil Servants are told at the beginning of the document that “words…may leave another feeling…potentially unsafe”.

The Guide then goes from the sublime to the ridiculous. Some of the most ludicrous instructions within the Guide, include telling Civil Servants to:

Avoid using the phrase “it’s raining cats and dogs” in front of “international or neurodivergent colleagues or customers” (to prevent confusion)

Always use plural pronouns (they/their) even for individuals (to be gender inclusive)

Avoid using the term “man-made” and instead use “artificial/synthetic” (to prevent sexism)

Avoid using terms like “Baby Boomers” or “Millennials” and instead specify the decade or year of birth of the individual they’re referencing

Avoid using the phrase “she’s young at heart” (to prevent ageism)

Avoid use the phrases “blind drunk” or “fell on deaf ears” (to prevent ableism)

Avoid using the words “mum” or “dad” (to prevent alienation of diverse family units)

Always use gender-neutral pronouns (to ensure non-binary or transgender colleagues feel comfortable)

Avoid asking people what “pronouns they prefer” and instead ask what “pronouns they use” (to prevent insinuating that it’s a choice)

Avoid using the term “illegal immigrant” (as it could have racist connotations) – this is particularly concerning, given the fact that stopping illegal immigration is a duty of the government

Avoid asking someone their “last name” (as it could be confusing for people of certain cultures who put their family name first)

Avoid using the term “ex offender” and instead say “people who have had convictions” (to prevent stigmatisation)

Most ironic of all is, when, quite rightly, the Guide tells staff that they should never force another to accept or comply with their personally held religious beliefs.

Yet, that is precisely what the Northern Irish Civil Service are doing through these documents - forcing adherence and compliance to contentious ideology.

Here’s what my whistleblower told me:

“We obviously support efforts to be welcoming and inclusive to staff however they identify. But the constant signposting to training and material promoting gender ideology as if it were accepted fact is creating a hostile atmosphere for gender critical staff. There appears to be no awareness that these views are not shared by everyone, let alone of the implications for female staff if gender identity is prioritised over biological sex in the workplace. There have even been articles relating to female healthcare that exclude the word “woman”. There is also the question of political impartiality: in all other aspects of our work we strive to adhere to the Civil Service Code, but when it comes to gender politics it is only one side that is allowed free rein to promote their agenda. We fear speaking up for fear of harassment or disciplinary measures.”

This is truly chilling stuff. If we cannot trust the Civil Service to be impartial, then who exactly can we trust?

If you are worried about what is happening inside your workplace and want me to expose it, with your identity protected, please get in touch with James Essex at: mail@jamesesses.com

